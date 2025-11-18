Reimagining higher education in South Africa

South Africa is on the cusp of a higher education turning point. With over 15 million young people between the ages of 10 and 25, the demand for high-quality and accessible tertiary education continues to rise. Yet, participation rates remain stubbornly low – only 22% of youth between the ages of 18 and 24 are enrolled in higher education, compared to more than 50% in countries like China.

Dr Linda Meyer, managing director at Waterfall School of Business

In 2024, more than 560,000 learners passed matric with university admission, but public universities only had 372,000 spaces available. The result is a crisis of aspiration, lost opportunity, untapped economic potential and youth despondency. It is a ticking time bomb.

“It is time to reimagine higher education” argues Dr Linda Meyer, managing director of Waterfall School of Business (WSB). “South Africa cannot afford to treat higher education as a zero-sum game. We must broaden the base by embracing an integrated, collaborative system where public and private institutions work side by side. WSB is built on this philosophy.”

WSB is the newest tertiary brand of the JSE-listed ADvTECH Group, Africa’s largest provider of private education, boasting over 100,000+ students. With a strong focus on flexible and accessible vocational and business education, WSB caters to a wide spectrum of students: school leavers seeking an affordable alternative to public universities, working professionals aiming to reskill, and individuals pivoting to new careers.

Importantly, WSB is aligning itself with labour market demands. Its programme development process draws on employer insights, enrolment data, and economic trends to ensure that qualifications remain relevant. In doing so, the institution is directly addressing the national challenge of employability – ensuring that graduates not only secure jobs but thrive in them.

For South Africa’s economy, the stakes are high. The country lags behind its BRICS peers in higher education participation rates, yet data show that tertiary graduates are far more likely to be employed and to contribute to innovation and productivity growth. Expanding access to higher education, therefore, is not simply a social good – it is a social and economic necessity.

“Higher education is the engine of development and the cornerstone of democracy,” Dr Meyer notes. “Through institutions like WSB, we can create pathways that are accessible and relevant. Our role is to keep people employed and employable, because that is how we build a resilient South Africa.”

With its integrated approach and leadership in the private higher education space, WSB is positioning itself as more than just a provider of qualifications. It is a strategic partner in nation-building, ensuring that education continues to fuel economic resilience, social stability and inclusive growth.



