New group COO for ADvTech

JSE-listed private education provider ADvTech has appointed of John Sikiotis to the newly established role of group chief operating officer (GCOO), effective 1 August 2025.

John Sikiotis, ADvTech's new group chief operating officer

Sikiotis is a qualified CA(SA) and member of Saica, and holds the professional designation of chartered financial analyst. He brings a wealth of experience in strategy, IT, business development and commercial leadership across a wide range of industries in multiple geographies including Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The new role of GCOO has been established to support ADvTech’s dynamic growth and expanding operations locally and internationally.

“John’s strategic expertise and global perspective make him a valuable addition to our leadership team,” commented ADvTech Group CEO, Geoff Whyte.