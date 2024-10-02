Education Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolBET SoftwareNorth-West University (NWU)Tutor DoctorUniversity of PretoriaEduvosAcademy of Digital ArtsTrialogueHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRichfieldKAP LimitedFundiConnectSappiUCT Graduate School of BusinessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    New group COO for ADvTech

    JSE-listed private education provider ADvTech has appointed of John Sikiotis to the newly established role of group chief operating officer (GCOO), effective 1 August 2025.
    1 Jul 2025
    1 Jul 2025
    John Sikiotis, ADvTech's new group chief operating officer
    John Sikiotis, ADvTech's new group chief operating officer

    Sikiotis is a qualified CA(SA) and member of Saica, and holds the professional designation of chartered financial analyst. He brings a wealth of experience in strategy, IT, business development and commercial leadership across a wide range of industries in multiple geographies including Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

    The new role of GCOO has been established to support ADvTech’s dynamic growth and expanding operations locally and internationally.

    “John’s strategic expertise and global perspective make him a valuable addition to our leadership team,” commented ADvTech Group CEO, Geoff Whyte.

    Read more: Geoff Whyte, new COO, ADvTECH, ADvTECH Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz