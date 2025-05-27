SA robotics teacher wins international leadership award

The Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society (Citris) and the Banatao Institute has awarded South African ADvTech coding and robotics educator, Nadine Smith, with the 2025 Edge in Tech Athena Award for Early Career Leadership.

Supplied image: Nadine Smith, coding and robotics educator at ADvTech

The award recognises Smith's transformative work in making Stem education more inclusive and accessible to learners.

The international award was presented during a special ceremony at UC Berkeley in California, where Smith stood out as the only recipient from Africa.

She was one of just four global recipients of the award, which celebrates individuals leading the charge in creating more diverse, equitable, and impactful technology ecosystems.

This year’s Edge in Tech Athena Award recipients include:

Executive Leadership: Susan Lyne, co-founder and managing partner, BBG Ventures



Susan Lyne, co-founder and managing partner, BBG Ventures Academic Leadership: Isabel Montañez, distinguished professor and chancellor’s leadership professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, University of California, Davis; director, UC Davis Institute of the Environment



Isabel Montañez, distinguished professor and chancellor’s leadership professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, University of California, Davis; director, UC Davis Institute of the Environment Early Career Leadership: Nadine Smith, coding and robotics educator, ADvTech, South Africa



Nadine Smith, coding and robotics educator, ADvTech, South Africa Graduate Student Leadership: Zhe Fu, doctoral student in Transportation Engineering, UC Berkeley



Zhe Fu, doctoral student in Transportation Engineering, UC Berkeley Next-generation Engagement Award: Technovation

"It is incredibly important to recognise the people doing the difficult work of expanding access to essential tech fields,” said Jill Finlayson, managing director of the Citris Innovation Hub, which oversees the awards.

"Those who champion on-ramps into Stem, fair workplaces and welcoming cultures are critical to the development of innovative technologies and help ensure that new solutions will work well for everyone."

"I believe every child deserves to see themselves in Steam," said Smith. "Through coding and robotics, I strive to ignite confidence, curiosity, and creativity in learners, especially those who don’t yet realise they belong in tech. This award is not just a personal milestone, but a reminder of the importance of creating inclusive learning spaces where all young minds can dream, build, and lead."

Smith, who also leads EdTech initiatives and trains fellow teachers in integrating emerging technologies, has been widely recognised for her leadership, innovation, and commitment to education transformation in South Africa and beyond.