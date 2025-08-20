Shopping just got smarter with Checkers' Xpress Trolley

Checkers is testing its first smart shopping trolley, pioneering a major step towards a frictionless, technology-led in-store experience.

Image supplied

Called the Xpress Trolley, it allows shoppers to scan-and-bag items as they go, track a live running total, and pay directly on the trolley without needing to stand in a queue or bag products at a traditional till point.

Built by the ShopriteX innovation team, the Xpress Trolley is designed to put customers in control of their shopping experience from check-in to check-out.

A user-friendly screen guides shoppers through their journey, displaying real-time product details, personalised promotions, and a running total that helps them keep tabs on their spending as they go.

The screen also assists with in-store navigation by indicating where products are located within the store, making it easier for shoppers to find what they want and need without trawling the supermarket.

Following initial testing with Home Office employees at Checkers Hyper Brackenfell from mid-August, 10 trolleys will be made available to customers at this store as well as another 10 trolleys at Checkers Constantia.

Here’s how the Xpress Trolley works:

Scan an Xtra Savings card below the screen mounted on the trolley to start shopping.



Place the shopping bags provided into the trolley.



Scan each item’s barcode before placing it into the trolley.



Track a live basket total, view product info and activate personalised promotions.



Head to the dedicated checkout lane and pay directly from the trolley using the bank card saved on a customer’s Checkers Sixty60 profile.



Take the printed till slip and exit via the checkout gate – no need to visit a till point – with a concierge on hand for support.

“This pilot allows us to reimagine the in-store journey using technology for a more frictionless shopping experience,” says Neil Schreuder, chief strategy and innovation officer at the Shoprite Group.

Image supplied

“The Xpress Trolley enhances convenience, improves speed, and keeps customers in control from the moment they enter the store to the moment they leave. Smart trolleys aren’t about the novelty of screens on trolleys – they’re about giving shoppers real-time control, creating a compelling shopping experience.

“We are also excited about the potential it holds for Sixty60’s in-store pickers, specifically the additional speed and accuracy with which the in-store picking process can be completed.”

Learnings from the trial forms part of the Shoprite Group’s broader strategy to become South Africa’s most profitable and seamless omnichannel retailer.

While smart trolleys have been rolled out in some international supermarkets, this is reportedly the first time they’re being trialled locally – and the Group will use insights from this pilot to continue shaping the future of retail in South Africa.