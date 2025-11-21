Patch, pocket-sized cocktails, now available at Checkers LiquorShop

Premium, portable, and unapologetically fun, Patch is redefining cocktails on the go with proper bartender-level cocktails in a can, now available exclusively at Checkers stores nationwide.

Image supplied

Patch, reportedly the country’s first bar-strength, ready-to-drink cocktail brand, has officially made its debut in over 100 Checkers stores nationwide.

Designed for today’s social, style-savvy drinker, Patch blends premium quality with playful convenience, bringing bar-standard cocktails into a sleek, pocket-friendly format.

Created by Spearhead Spirits the team behind Vusa Vodka, Sango Agave, Mansas Whisky and Bayab Gin, the African company reshaping the global drinks industry, Patch answers a simple question: why shouldn’t cocktails be as portable as a beer, as stylish as a spirit, and as delicious as your favourite bar serve?

Each Patch can delivers a bartender-crafted recipe at proper cocktail strength, made with premium ingredients and balanced flavour.

“With Patch, we’re raising the bar for ready-to-drink cocktails in South Africa. Until now, there’s been nothing on shelves that truly delivered both the quality and strength of a proper cocktail. Patch is here to change that, it’s cocktails without compromise, designed for good times, wherever they happen,” explains Chris Frederick, director at Spearhead Spirits.

Patch launches with a lineup of signature cocktails; Margarita, Paloma, Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, Mojito and Negroni.

Patch makes it easy to enjoy a premium cocktail experience without the fuss.

Patch is available exclusively in Checkers LiquorShop stores nationwide, marking the start of a new chapter for South Africa’s drinking culture, one where proper cocktails are finally as convenient as they are fun.

Each pack includes one flavour, with six classics to choose from: Margarita, Paloma, Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, Mojito and Negroni.

With this range, Patch delivers bar quality cocktails in a format that’s portable, stylish, and ready whenever you are.