South Africa
Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

WWF South AfricaOnPoint PRBataNielsenIQGoogleEbony+IvoryRainbow ChickenTLC Worldwide AfricaVicinity MediaMall of AfricaHellopeterBizcommunity.comLGEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Patch, pocket-sized cocktails, now available at Checkers LiquorShop

    Premium, portable, and unapologetically fun, Patch is redefining cocktails on the go with proper bartender-level cocktails in a can, now available exclusively at Checkers stores nationwide.
    21 Nov 2025
    21 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Patch, reportedly the country’s first bar-strength, ready-to-drink cocktail brand, has officially made its debut in over 100 Checkers stores nationwide.

    Designed for today’s social, style-savvy drinker, Patch blends premium quality with playful convenience, bringing bar-standard cocktails into a sleek, pocket-friendly format.

    Created by Spearhead Spirits the team behind Vusa Vodka, Sango Agave, Mansas Whisky and Bayab Gin, the African company reshaping the global drinks industry, Patch answers a simple question: why shouldn’t cocktails be as portable as a beer, as stylish as a spirit, and as delicious as your favourite bar serve?

    Each Patch can delivers a bartender-crafted recipe at proper cocktail strength, made with premium ingredients and balanced flavour.

    “With Patch, we’re raising the bar for ready-to-drink cocktails in South Africa. Until now, there’s been nothing on shelves that truly delivered both the quality and strength of a proper cocktail. Patch is here to change that, it’s cocktails without compromise, designed for good times, wherever they happen,” explains Chris Frederick, director at Spearhead Spirits.

    Patch launches with a lineup of signature cocktails; Margarita, Paloma, Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, Mojito and Negroni.

    Patch makes it easy to enjoy a premium cocktail experience without the fuss.

    Patch is available exclusively in Checkers LiquorShop stores nationwide, marking the start of a new chapter for South Africa’s drinking culture, one where proper cocktails are finally as convenient as they are fun.

    Each pack includes one flavour, with six classics to choose from: Margarita, Paloma, Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, Mojito and Negroni.

    With this range, Patch delivers bar quality cocktails in a format that’s portable, stylish, and ready whenever you are.

    Read more: Checkers, Checkers LiquorShop, Chris Frederick
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz