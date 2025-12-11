Mscsports named South Africa's best place to look for work for employee well-being

Mscsports has been recognised as South Africa’s Best Place to Work for Employee Well-being at the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards. The accolade is one of the programme’s most meaningful honours, as it is based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback.

This recognition follows a period of exceptional cultural stability within the organisation. Over the past two years, Mscsports has achieved an unprecedented 90% staff retention rate, signalling the strength of its values-driven environment and its ongoing investment in the growth, well-being and development of every team member. In a competitive industry known for high turnover, this achievement is a testament to the agency’s commitment to building a workplace where people feel supported, valued and empowered to thrive.

“Our people are our greatest source of impact,” says Carrie Delaney, managing director at Mscsports. “This recognition means a great deal to us because it comes directly from our team. It speaks to the culture we’ve built together, one focused on growth, support and creating a space where everyone can do their best work. We’re incredibly proud of what this represents.”

The agency continues to shape a workplace defined by integrity, respect, curiosity and humility, principles that guide how teams collaborate, how decisions are made, and how each individual is supported to reach their full potential.

Winning this award strengthens Mscsports’ position as an employer of choice within the sports, sponsorship and creative industries, and reinforces the agency’s commitment to nurturing diverse talent.



