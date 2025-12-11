South Africa
Marketing & Media Sponsorship
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MscsportsMachine_Mann MadeLocation BankMedia Development and Diversity AgencyNinety9centsHoorah DigitalBroad MediaOFM RadioBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingJacaranda FMHOT 102.7FMAlgoa FMDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Mscsports named South Africa's best place to look for work for employee well-being

    Mscsports has been recognised as South Africa’s Best Place to Work for Employee Well-being at the 2025 Sunday Times Best Places to Work Awards. The accolade is one of the programme’s most meaningful honours, as it is based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback.
    Issued by Mscsports
    11 Dec 2025
    11 Dec 2025
    Mscsports named South Africa's best place to look for work for employee well-being

    This recognition follows a period of exceptional cultural stability within the organisation. Over the past two years, Mscsports has achieved an unprecedented 90% staff retention rate, signalling the strength of its values-driven environment and its ongoing investment in the growth, well-being and development of every team member. In a competitive industry known for high turnover, this achievement is a testament to the agency’s commitment to building a workplace where people feel supported, valued and empowered to thrive.

    “Our people are our greatest source of impact,” says Carrie Delaney, managing director at Mscsports. “This recognition means a great deal to us because it comes directly from our team. It speaks to the culture we’ve built together, one focused on growth, support and creating a space where everyone can do their best work. We’re incredibly proud of what this represents.”

    The agency continues to shape a workplace defined by integrity, respect, curiosity and humility, principles that guide how teams collaborate, how decisions are made, and how each individual is supported to reach their full potential.

    Winning this award strengthens Mscsports’ position as an employer of choice within the sports, sponsorship and creative industries, and reinforces the agency’s commitment to nurturing diverse talent.

    Mscsports named South Africa's best place to look for work for employee well-being


    Read more: Sunday Times, MSCSPORTS, Carrie Delaney
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Mscsports
    Mscsports was established as a sports memorabilia business in 2000. From humble beginnings with ambitions of shaping the local sports & entertainment industry, Mscsports has evolved into the award-winning full-service sponsorship agency of choice to leading South Africa brands and rights holders.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz