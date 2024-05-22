Mscsports renews 3 year contract with Engen

Mscsports, a full-service sponsorship agency, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its three-year contract with Engen. The deal highlights the strength of the partnership between the two entities and reaffirms Mscsports' commitment to delivering innovative and impactful marketing solutions.

Over the years, Mscsports has collaborated closely with Engen on various initiatives aimed at promoting sports development and community engagement. The partnership has consistently delivered positive outcomes for both the brand and communities, from grassroots programmes like Get Into Rugby to flagship events like the Engen Knockout Challenge.

Carrie Delaney, managing director at Mscsports, expresses excitement for the extended partnership, emphasising its potential for youth empowerment and community development.

"Through Engen's various properties, from the Comrades Marathon to their association with the Springboks, we have the chance to continue driving impactful initiatives and connecting with communities nationwide. Today, we toast three more years of creating unforgettable moments.”

Joan Njoroge, strategic communications and brand manager at Engen, highlights the importance of the renewed partnership, saying, "Effective impact marketing is key for us at Engen to promote our sports properties and sponsorships, engage audiences, and drive success. Over our five-year partnership with Mscsports, we've consistently seen exceptional work. Mscsports' dedication, creativity, and professionalism has impressed us, resulting in events and campaigns that exceed expectations. Their deep industry understanding, and innovative approaches make them a trusted partner."

The renewed contract between Mscsports and Engen signifies a continued commitment to driving positive change through sports and community engagement.

About Mscsports

Mscsports was established as a sports memorabilia business in 2000. From humble beginnings with ambitions of shaping the local sports & entertainment industry, Mscsports has evolved into the award-winning full-service sponsorship agency of choice to leading South African brands and rights holders.

As a proud partner of MMG (Mohau Media Group), Mscsports is a 60% Black female-owned level 2 BBBEE contributor.

Through our partnerships with leading local and international brands and rights holders, our story continues to evolve year after year as we continue to create measurable impact for our partners through relevant partnerships and high-performing campaigns that speak to audience passion points.

www.mscsports.co.za