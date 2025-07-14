100th Woolworths Foodstop opens in Sandton

Marking a major milestone in their long-standing partnership, Woolworths and Engen have opened the 100th Woolworths Foodstop at the Engen Sandton Convenience Centre on Katherine Street in Johannesburg.

Image supplied

This is a celebration of more than 25 years of collaboration between two homegrown brands that have completely transformed the way South Africans shop on the go.

From humble beginnings to a national footprint, Woolworths Foodstops have become a go-to for busy customers needing top-up groceries, quality meals, or a quick treat.

With 100 stores across the country, this partnership has truly redefined what forecourt convenience can look like. The Woolworths Foodstops are about adding quality to the lives of more people, reaching new customers and creating fresh opportunities to grow the Woolworths footprint.

Built on trust, driven by quality

The Woolies and Engen partnership has always been about one thing: making life easier for South Africans without compromising on quality. Whether it’s fresh produce, pantry essentials or your favourite ready-to-eat meal, Woolworths Foodstops deliver the same standards you’d find in-store, all while keeping the cold chain intact.

“This milestone shows what’s possible when two brands with a shared purpose come together,” says Evangelos Morris, Head of Trade: W.Foodstops at Woolworths.

“100 Foodstops means 100 neighbourhoods with easier access to Woolies quality, 100 dedicated teams delivering excellent service, and 100 reminders that innovation is at the heart of what we do.”

From Sandton to Cape Town, to KZN, Woolworths Foodstops are showing up where it matters, right on your route.