Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Assistant Store Manager and Supervisor Mbombela
- Retail Store Manager Pretoria
- Assistant Retail Store Manager Pretoria
- Retail Store Manager - Christian Bookstore East London
- Store Managers and Assistant Store Managers Pretoria
- Used Gear and Rentals Liaison Cape Town
- Junior Sales and Marketing Durban
100th Woolworths Foodstop opens in Sandton
This is a celebration of more than 25 years of collaboration between two homegrown brands that have completely transformed the way South Africans shop on the go.
From humble beginnings to a national footprint, Woolworths Foodstops have become a go-to for busy customers needing top-up groceries, quality meals, or a quick treat.
With 100 stores across the country, this partnership has truly redefined what forecourt convenience can look like. The Woolworths Foodstops are about adding quality to the lives of more people, reaching new customers and creating fresh opportunities to grow the Woolworths footprint.
Built on trust, driven by quality
The Woolies and Engen partnership has always been about one thing: making life easier for South Africans without compromising on quality. Whether it’s fresh produce, pantry essentials or your favourite ready-to-eat meal, Woolworths Foodstops deliver the same standards you’d find in-store, all while keeping the cold chain intact.
“This milestone shows what’s possible when two brands with a shared purpose come together,” says Evangelos Morris, Head of Trade: W.Foodstops at Woolworths.
“100 Foodstops means 100 neighbourhoods with easier access to Woolies quality, 100 dedicated teams delivering excellent service, and 100 reminders that innovation is at the heart of what we do.”
From Sandton to Cape Town, to KZN, Woolworths Foodstops are showing up where it matters, right on your route.
Related
Woolworths opens new Food Emporium in Cape Town 4 Jul 2025 SA Social Media Landscape Report 2025: Consumer usage sees Facebook down, TikTok up 30 Jun 2025 SA Social Media Landscape Report 2025: Industry still putting its money where the people are 27 Jun 2025 Growthpoint’s new Sandton Drive Link Bridge connects assets, access and attractions in Sandton Central 25 Jun 2025 Woolworths relaunches Earth Friendly cleaning range 24 Jun 2025 City Logistics: Rethinking South African logistics for a greener tomorrow 20 Jun 2025