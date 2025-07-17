South Africa
    Woolies announces a retail first: Life-changing benefits for thousands of employees

    Woolworths has announced a first-of-its-kind benefits package designed to change the lives of thousands of its employees.
    1 Aug 2025
    1 Aug 2025
    Woolworths has announced a first-of-its-kind benefits package designed to change the lives of thousands of its employees
    Source: © Festival Mall Festival Mall Woolworths has announced a first-of-its-kind benefits package designed to change the lives of thousands of its employees

    Woolworths has announced a first-of-its-kind benefits package designed to change the lives of thousands of its employees.

    In addition to the range of benefits already available to them, as of July this year, over 24,000 Woolworths employees have access to health insurance for the first time. The company is the first in the retail sector to step forward with a tailor-made, comprehensive benefits offering of this scale.

    Thousands of Woolworths frontline employees in the retailer’s stores and distribution centres now have access to private, day-to-day medical care, including general practitioners, dentists, optometrists, and acute and chronic medication. In addition, the company has brought together healthcare and wellness support in a more integrated and accessible way which will be facilitated through the Momentum Health4Me Gold programme. The offering also brings together healthcare, risk cover, and wellness support into an integrated, digital platform which is designed to provide meaningful support, and peace of mind for its people.

    Momentum, Woolworths’ partner in the initiative, applauded the programme. “This initiative is true game changer for the industry. This partnership exemplifies Woolworths’ commitment to making a real difference in the lives of South Africans by providing access to affordable, quality healthcare services, death, disability, and funeral benefits,” said Rigitte van Zyl the Executive for Group Insurance and Damian McHugh the Head of Marketing and Growth at Momentum.

    Annual proft decline

    Reuters meanwhile reports that the retailer expects an up to 29% decline in full-year headline earnings, due to the weaker-than expected performance of its Australian clothing chain Country Road Group.

    It reports, "Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are seen falling by between 24% and 29% in the 52 weeks ended June 29, from 364.2 cents in the 53 weeks ended June 30, 2024.

    "The retailer has also written down the value of certain underperforming brands with Country Road Group, taking a non-cash impairment charge of 917 million rand ($51 million) following a reassessment of the assets.

    "The impairment does not impact the HEPS," says the report.

    (Reuters reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
