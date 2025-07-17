Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Assistant Store Manager and Supervisor Mbombela
- Used Gear and Rentals Liaison Cape Town
Woolies announces a retail first: Life-changing benefits for thousands of employees
Woolworths has announced a first-of-its-kind benefits package designed to change the lives of thousands of its employees.
In addition to the range of benefits already available to them, as of July this year, over 24,000 Woolworths employees have access to health insurance for the first time. The company is the first in the retail sector to step forward with a tailor-made, comprehensive benefits offering of this scale.
Thousands of Woolworths frontline employees in the retailer’s stores and distribution centres now have access to private, day-to-day medical care, including general practitioners, dentists, optometrists, and acute and chronic medication. In addition, the company has brought together healthcare and wellness support in a more integrated and accessible way which will be facilitated through the Momentum Health4Me Gold programme. The offering also brings together healthcare, risk cover, and wellness support into an integrated, digital platform which is designed to provide meaningful support, and peace of mind for its people.
Momentum, Woolworths’ partner in the initiative, applauded the programme. “This initiative is true game changer for the industry. This partnership exemplifies Woolworths’ commitment to making a real difference in the lives of South Africans by providing access to affordable, quality healthcare services, death, disability, and funeral benefits,” said Rigitte van Zyl the Executive for Group Insurance and Damian McHugh the Head of Marketing and Growth at Momentum.
Annual proft decline
Reuters meanwhile reports that the retailer expects an up to 29% decline in full-year headline earnings, due to the weaker-than expected performance of its Australian clothing chain Country Road Group.
It reports, "Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are seen falling by between 24% and 29% in the 52 weeks ended June 29, from 364.2 cents in the 53 weeks ended June 30, 2024.
"The retailer has also written down the value of certain underperforming brands with Country Road Group, taking a non-cash impairment charge of 917 million rand ($51 million) following a reassessment of the assets.
"The impairment does not impact the HEPS," says the report.
(Reuters reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Source: Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.
Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Related
Shoppable audience marketplace for advertisers launches 43 minutes South Africa’s Most Recommended Brands for 2025 revealed 2 hours The Gathering 2025: Unfiltered. Bold ideas. Big names. One defining conversation 2 hours Operation Smile to perform 25 surgeries in 2 days 24 Jul 2025 Made by humans: How to break in and thrive in advertising 23 Jul 2025 The Gathering 2025: Daily Maverick’s flagship event returns for its 15th edition 17 Jul 2025