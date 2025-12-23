Holiday entertainment made simpler for DStv subscribers this festive season

DStv is evolving its services to ensure customers enjoy seamless connectivity and great-value entertainment throughout the festive season and beyond.

Entertainment at your fingertips

All active decoder subscribers on DStv Family, Access, Compact and Compact Plus packages will automatically receive an upsized package for the festive season, at no extra cost.

This offer applies to active subscriptions between 10 November and 31 December. DStv Family and Access subscribers will be upsized to Compact, while Compact and Compact Plus subscribers will be upsized to Premium. Customers who sign up or reconnect during this period will also automatically benefit.

With this upsizing in place, viewers gain access to even more channels and content, including limited-time pop-up channels and live sporting action, making this festive season truly unmissable.

Festive pop-up channels and live sport

With more channels unlocked through upsizing, DStv is bringing back a line-up of festive pop-up channels and live sporting events to keep households entertained throughout the holidays:

Holiday Channel (DStv Channel 198): Live until 3 January 2026



(DStv Channel 198): Live until 3 January 2026 Nostalgic DStv 30 (DStv Channel 197): From 1 December 2025 to 21 January 2026



(DStv Channel 197): From 1 December 2025 to 21 January 2026 Return of fan-favourite fliekNET (DStv Channel 149): From 12 December to 11 January



(DStv Channel 149): From 12 December to 11 January Wall-to-wall football on SuperSport AFCON 2025 (DStv Channels 202 and 222): From 18 December to 19 January 2026.

The Holiday Channel, DStv 30 and SuperSport AFCON will be available across all packages. FliekNET will be available on Compact to Premium packages, as well as via Add Movies.

More screens for Premium customers

For Premium customers, the festive experience goes even further. From 1 November until 31 December, subscribers can enjoy two additional streaming screens, allowing streaming on up to four devices at the same time until 31 December. This offers more flexibility for families to enjoy their favourite shows wherever they are during the festive season. T&Cs apply.

Staying connected this festive season

With more channels, more content, and more screens available, reliable connectivity becomes essential. DStv Internet helps households stay connected this festive season, making it easier to stream, browse and enjoy uninterrupted entertainment.

DStv Internet offers uncapped fibre connectivity and flexible data options designed to suit different household needs:

25GB day and 25GB night data, a router and DStv Access at R359 per month



Month-to-month or 24-month contract options from R239 per month, with packages ranging from 50GB to 400GB

Getting connected is easy

To make the process as seamless as possible, getting started with DStv Internet requires just a few simple steps:

Step 1: Use the Coverage Tool to check Fixed LTE coverage in your area, select your preferred package and contact DStv via the Call Centre channels. For more information, you can visit this link.

Use the Coverage Tool to check Fixed LTE coverage in your area, select your preferred package and contact DStv via the Call Centre channels. For more information, you can visit this link. Step 2: Provide the required RICA documentation upon collection or delivery.

Provide the required RICA documentation upon collection or delivery. Step 3: Plug and play! Simply insert your SIM, power up the modem and start browsing, with no installation required.

Easy self-service and support

To help customers manage their services with ease during the busy festive period, DStv offers a range of self-service tools designed to provide quick assistance and minimise downtime.

Start with the MyDStv App: Manage your account, check balances, fix common issues and get support in one place.

Manage your account, check balances, fix common issues and get support in one place. Use USSD for quick updates: Dial 12068584# to resolve common errors or get immediate account information without needing data.

Dial 12068584# to resolve common errors or get immediate account information without needing data. Get help on social media: Reach out to @DStvCare on X or DStv Official on Facebook for timely responses from the support team.

Reach out to @DStvCare on X or DStv Official on Facebook for timely responses from the support team. Check your decoder messages: Press the Messages or envelope button on your remote to view service notices, promotions and account alerts directly on your TV.

Whether 2025 was your year or not. Spend the final days of the year catching up on some fan favourite shows, football and more with ease.



