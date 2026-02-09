DStv misses historical Winter Olympics coverage to fans dismay

DSTV’s failure to secure the rights to the Winter Olympics currently taking place in Italy, is viewed by industry analysts as part of a much bigger trend, while fans are up in arms.

This year, despite South Africa sending its biggest team to the Olympic Winter Games, on Friday, 6 February, as the games kicked off, it was revealed that the event would not be broadcast by DStv’s SuperSport and there would be no highlights on Catch Up.

A media report states, “MultiChoice, now under Groupe Canal+, is tightening its sports rights spending. That shift is already raising concerns among long-time supporters, as SuperSport’s all-in-one sports catalogue has always been the company’s strongest business advantage.”

When it took over DStv in September 2025, Canal+ removed sports content acquisition from SuperSport in South Africa. instead Canal+'s group content officer division, which now decides from Paris, France what sports content will be bought and given to SuperSport in South Africa and across sub-Saharan Africa.

Content strategy

In response to a media query, SuperSport told TV with Thinus, "SuperSport, a MultiChoice company, wishes to clarify to our viewers that the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are not included in our content offering," SuperSport admits.

"Broadcast rights for global sporting events are secured through specific tender processes and commercial agreements.

"For the 2026 Winter Games, SuperSport did not acquire the broadcast rights for the territories in which we operate. Our content strategy remains focused on delivering the most-watched sporting codes on the continent.

"Viewers wishing to watch the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will need to access the relevant broadcasters or platforms that have secured the rights for this specific event," says SuperSport.

Subscribers not informed

Worse is that subscribers were not informed of this - the Olympics’ website is still marked as “TBC” for the territory. - with the silence from the broadcaster, leaving many subscribers confused and irritated.

Fans have now accused MultiChoice of breaking their trust for failing to show the Winter Olympics.

Watch it on YouTube and IOC

On Sunday, a statement by International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Anant Singh and IOC honorary member Sam Ramsamy said South Africans will be able to watch Team South Africa live as they compete in the Winter Olympics events through the IOC’s online platforms, Olympics.com and its YouTube channel.

SA team

South Africa’s team comprises five athletes this year - Lara Markthaler (giant slalom, slalom and alpine skiing), Nicole Burger (skeleton), Matt Smith (cross-country skiing), Malica Malherbe (freestyle skiing) and Thomas Weir (alpine skiing).

While five might seem a small number, it is, in fact, historical, given the hurdles these athletes face in South Africa, such as infrastructure and the rare occurrence of snow.

In the past two years, DStv has shed 2.8 million customers, while revenue has dropped from R58.42bn in 2023 to R49.98bn. The Premium segment, once its most valuable asset, has been declining steadily since Netflix arrived in South Africa in 2016.