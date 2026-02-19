A South African start-up delivering live sports broadcasts

The MultiChoice Innovation fund (MIF) backed company that is providing satellite and fibre-based connectivity for local and international sports broadcasts

Bluestream Technologies is a South African satellite uplink and broadcast services company operating in the sports and media sector. The company provides satellite and fibre-based connectivity for local and international content delivery, as well as teleport services and infrastructure support for other broadcasters.

As live sports productions expand and costs rise, broadcasters are increasingly looking for hybrid satellite and fibre solutions that combine reliability with efficiency. Companies like Bluestream Technologies have positioned themselves to meet this demand, offering infrastructure that ensures consistent, high-quality transmissions even in high-pressure live environments.

Since its first joint transmission with SuperSport in 2023, Bluestream Technologies has expanded its services across multiple sporting codes, supporting both local and international productions.

Beyond its technology, Bluestream Technologies' growth has been shaped by the leadership of founder Thabile Ngwato, whose experience in a traditionally male-dominated sector has informed the company’s approach to innovation and talent development.

Thabile Ngwato - Founder of Bluestream Technologies

“When you’re operating in spaces where people don’t expect you, questions about credibility tend to come before the work,” Ngwato says. “I’ve learned to let the work speak for itself.”

Ngwato founded Bluestream Technologies with the goal of building a scalable broadcasting technology business capable of operating across satellite, fibre, and over-the-top (OTT) connectivity services. She describes her move into entrepreneurship as a natural progression shaped by her experience in the media and broadcast industry.

Bluestream Technologies has received early-stage support through the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, a programme focused on supporting technology and media start-ups operating in South Africa’s broadcast and digital ecosystem. According to Ngwato, the support helped the company strengthen its technical operations and meet the requirements of large broadcast clients.

Bluestream Technologies is fully black- and female-owned, which Ngwato says has influenced her leadership approach and the company’s internal culture.

“You often have to demonstrate credibility before people are willing to take you seriously,” she says. “I focus on delivering consistently and building a team that’s judged on performance rather than perception.”

Under her leadership, the company has grown steadily, gaining recognition within South Africa’s broadcast sector and translating early-stage support into operational scale.

Today, Bluestream Technologies continues to expand its reach, providing reliable satellite and fibre solutions for live sports across South Africa and beyond. With early support from the MultiChoice Innovation Fund and strong industry partnerships, the company is steadily building its presence in the broadcast sector.



