MultiChoice Talent Factory celebrates its 2025/26 graduating class

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) today celebrates the graduation of its South Africa Academy Class of 2025/26, as another group of young filmmakers completes the programme.

This year's graduation ceremony was hosted by acclaimed actor, presenter and producer Thapelo Mokoena, who welcomed graduates, industry leaders, partners and guests as the South Africa Academy Class of 2025/26 celebrated the successful completion of the year-long programme.

Since its launch in 2015, the MultiChoice Talent Factory has established itself as one of Africa's leading creative industry development initiatives. Through its academies in Southern, Eastern and Western Africa, MTF has trained hundreds of aspiring filmmakers, helping to build a pipeline of skilled creative talent for the continent's fast-growing film and television sector. Many alumni have gone on to work on major productions, launch their own businesses and contribute to the development of local content industries across Africa.

Beyond skills development, MTF continues to strengthen Africa's creative ecosystem through mentorship, industry partnerships, masterclasses, internships and practical production experience. The programme remains a key driver of job creation, skills transfer and the development of local stories.

Speakers at this year's graduation included:

Shirley Adonisi, channel director: local entertainment channels at MultiChoice Group, who oversees some of Mzansi’s most popular local entertainment brands and content offerings. With extensive experience in content strategy, audience development and channel management, Adonisi has played a significant role in championing local storytelling and creating platforms for African creatives to showcase their work. Her leadership has contributed to the continued growth and success of South African productions, reinforcing the importance of locally produced content in shaping the continent's media landscape.

Also addressing graduates was Siphosethu Tshapu, one of South Africa's leading television and film writers and the creator and lead of the INIMBA writing team, one of Mzansi Magic's standout telenovela productions.

Having built an award-winning career spanning productions such as Isidingo, Isibaya, Muvhango and Ashes to Ashes, and leading writer’s rooms across multiple platforms, Tshapu has become a respected voice in the film and television scene. Through his production company, The Milton Empire, he continues to mentor up and coming creatives while producing bold stories that showcase African talent on local and global screens.

Today's ceremony also recognised members of the graduating class whose work has stood out during the programme. Simo Ngcobo has received the MTF's Choice Award for his contribution as a writer, director and producer, while Lebohang Phuphuma has been honoured with the Rising Luminary Award for her growth as a producer and script supervisor.

Chule Wakaba received the Real Lepara Award following her work as writer and co-director of Nolwazi and writer of Siyaya, the first two Mzansi Magic Original Movies created by this graduating class. Guests also enjoyed a special screening of Siyaya ahead of its television premiere on Sunday, 28 June at 7pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).

The graduation marked the culmination of a year of learning, collaboration and hands-on industry experience for the Class of 2025/26 as they prepare to begin the next stage of their careers.

The event was broadcast live on Jozi FM and Power FM and will continue to be featured throughout the weekend on Soweto TV, GauTV and Tshwane TV.



