Canal+ secures broadcast rights to all UEFA club competitions

Canal+ announces the acquisition of the exclusive rights, in all languages, to all UEFA Men’s Club competitions in sub-Saharan Africa. Starting in mid-2027, the Group will exclusively bring the biggest matches from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League to its subscribers across more than 40 countries in the region until 2031.

The most exciting European clashes, the best English, French, Spanish, Italian, German and Portuguese clubs, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Serhou Guirassy, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo, Nicolas Jackson, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Michael Olise, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane and many more. All of them will meet up on Canal+ channels.

In English-speaking and Portuguese-speaking Africa, SuperSport, the long-standing broadcaster of UEFA competitions, further strengthens its position as the leading sports platform and will continue to offer exclusive coverage of UEFA Men's Club competitions to its subscribers. In French-speaking Africa, this new agreement marks the return of a full coverage of the UEFA Champions League on Canal+ Sport channels and, for the first time, of the Uefa Europa League and UEFA Conference League, on an exclusive basis in French language much to the delight of our subscribers. SuperSport and Canal+ Sport channels, whose popularity across the region is unmatched, already offer an outstanding football line-up, including the Betway Premiership on SuperSport channels, the Premier League, LaLiga EA Sports, Ligue 1, and the TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026, which kicked off just a few days ago.

With this landmark partnership with UC3, Canal+ further cements its position as the home of premium sport, offering subscribers access to an unrivalled portfolio of world-class competitions.

Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, said:

"We are very proud of this new partnership, which gives us exclusive rights to all Uefa Men’s Club competitions across more than 40 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. For four seasons, until 2031, our subscribers will enjoy the thrill of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League biggest matches. Today, Canal+ offers the most attractive sports line-up across Sub-Saharan Africa, and the acquisition of these rights is a perfect illustration of that."

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to UC3 and to the teams at Relevent for once again placing their trust in Canal+, following our recent agreements in France, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland and Austria."



