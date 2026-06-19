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    2 new MultiChoice Talent Factory original movies arrive on Mzansi Magic

    Mzansi Magic is set to premiere the first two of four MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Original Movies, with Nolwazi and Siyaya making their debut on the channel this June.
    Issued by MultiChoice
    19 Jun 2026
    19 Jun 2026
    2 new MultiChoice Talent Factory original movies arrive on Mzansi Magic

    Produced through the MultiChoice Talent Factory, MultiChoice's film and television training initiative, both films were created as part of the programme's hands-on approach to developing film and television talent. MTF combines industry training, mentorship and practical production experience, giving young filmmakers the opportunity to bring African stories to television audiences.

    Premiering on Sunday, 21 June, Nolwazi follows a charismatic con artist whose life is turned upside down when she is forced to choose between protecting her daughter and betraying the trust of her community. Set in Alexandra, the film explores the impossible choices people make when survival comes at the expense of everything they value.

    Directed by Chule Wakaba and Hlumelo Fidel Titi, the film stars Zikhona Bali alongside a stellar supporting cast; Mduduzi Nombela, The Wife star Ntando Mncube and Gomora actor Mathews Rantsoma.

    2 new MultiChoice Talent Factory original movies arrive on Mzansi Magic
    2 new MultiChoice Talent Factory original movies arrive on Mzansi Magic
    2 new MultiChoice Talent Factory original movies arrive on Mzansi Magic
    2 new MultiChoice Talent Factory original movies arrive on Mzansi Magic

    The second MTF Original Movie, Siyaya, premieres on Sunday, 28 June. Directed by Sluphiwe Kumkanii Mfihlo and Amukelani Ngobeni, the film follows a group of strangers whose lives intersect during a single taxi ride, challenging their perspectives and reminding them that even the briefest encounters can leave a lasting impact.

    Featuring Uzalo actor Othembele Nomgca, veteran actress Nomsa Buthelezi (Isibaya, Lockdown), The Queen star Sthandile Nkosi and Shaka iLembe actor Thulani Mtsweni, Siyaya draws on familiar South African experiences to tell a story about compassion, resilience and the unexpected connections that bring people together.

    2 new MultiChoice Talent Factory original movies arrive on Mzansi Magic

    As the first two of four MTF Original Movies coming to Mzansi Magic this year, Nolwazi and Siyaya reflect the calibre of stories emerging from the MultiChoice Talent Factory, with graduates continuing to shape the future of African film and television through authentic, locally rooted storytelling.

    Don't miss Nolwazi on Sunday, 21 June, followed by Siyaya on Sunday, 28 June, on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).

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