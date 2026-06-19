Fashion retailer Side Step partners with Blxckie to launch youth-focused New Era campaign

South African fashion retailer Side Step has unveiled a new brand platform designed to deepen its connection with youth culture, announcing a partnership with hip-hop star Blxckie as the face of its New Era campaign.

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The initiative marks a significant evolution for the retailer as it seeks to position itself at the intersection of fashion, music and contemporary street culture, while strengthening its appeal among Gen Z consumers.

More than a traditional marketing campaign, New Era has been developed as a broader cultural platform that combines fashion, music, digital engagement and immersive experiences into a single brand movement aimed at South Africa's next generation of trendsetters.

A strategic investment in youth culture

The appointment of Blxckie reflects Side Step's focus on partnering with influential cultural figures who resonate with young consumers beyond traditional celebrity endorsements.

Widely recognised as one of South Africa's most influential hip-hop artists, Blxckie has built a reputation for pushing creative boundaries through his music, visual identity and connection to youth culture.

For Side Step, the partnership aligns with a growing retail trend that sees brands moving beyond product-led marketing towards culture-led storytelling.

At the centre of the campaign is the idea that fashion is increasingly intertwined with music, identity and self-expression, particularly among younger audiences.

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Beyond retail: Building a cultural platform

The New Era campaign positions Side Step as more than a destination for sneakers and streetwear.

Instead, the retailer is seeking to establish itself as a hub for youth expression, creativity and modern street culture.

The campaign will launch with a cinematic reveal designed to symbolise a new chapter for both the brand and its relationship with South Africa's youth audience.

Through a combination of digital content, cultural storytelling and experiential activations, Side Step aims to create deeper engagement with consumers who increasingly expect brands to play an active role in the communities and cultures they participate in.

Fashion, music and identity converge

According to Tevin Sebela, brand manager at Side Step, the campaign reflects broader shifts in how young people engage with brands and culture.

"This campaign is about evolution," says Sebela. "We wanted to create something that feels bigger than fashion – something that reflects where youth culture is going and how music, style and identity continue to shape the next generation."

The strategy acknowledges the growing influence of cultural ecosystems where music, fashion and digital culture increasingly overlap, creating opportunities for brands to build stronger emotional connections with consumers.

Strengthening relevance with Gen Z

As competition intensifies within South Africa's fashion and streetwear retail market, brands are increasingly investing in culturally relevant partnerships to maintain relevance with younger shoppers.

For Gen Z consumers, authenticity, creativity and cultural credibility often play as important a role as product offerings when making purchasing decisions.

By partnering with Blxckie and placing youth culture at the centre of its brand narrative, Side Step is seeking to strengthen its position within South Africa's evolving streetwear landscape while creating new opportunities for engagement with a digitally connected audience.

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A new chapter for the brand

The launch of New Era signals a strategic shift for Side Step as it continues to evolve from a retail-focused business into a broader lifestyle and culture brand.

By combining fashion, music and community-driven storytelling, the retailer hopes to create a platform that resonates with young South Africans while reinforcing its role within the country's street culture ecosystem.

With Blxckie leading the campaign, Side Step is betting that the future of retail lies not only in what consumers wear, but also in the culture, identity and experiences that shape how they express themselves.

As the campaign message suggests, the future starts here.