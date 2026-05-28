Gaming outperforms social for younger generation's engagement

The data challenge common perceptions of youth behaviour. Nearly half (45.5%) of respondents say making money is their top priority, followed by 37.6% prioritising career success and 18.7% focusing on supporting their family.

Starting a business came in at 14.2% and fame ranked near the bottom.

Spending habits reinforce this shift. Saving money or helping family is the single largest spending category at 44.7%, followed by clothes and fashion at 37.3% and food and going out at 26.6%.

Gaming, games, and skins sit at 9.7%, ranking ahead of music, events, and entertainment at 6%. This is not a generation defined by impulsive consumption. They are thoughtful, practical, and oriented toward the people around them.

Influence also comes from unexpected places. Family is the strongest purchase influence, followed by self-decision making and friends, while influencers and creators account for just 9.5%, and ads trail at 4.9%.

This signals a generation that is more grounded, independent, and practical than many brands assume. When it comes to trust, quality leads at 58.8%, followed by fair price at 36.0% and personal recommendation at 16.3%. Seeing a brand frequently online sits at just 10.4%.

Repetition is not building the relationships brands think it is any more. 45% of Gen Z are also using ad blockers to actually avoid this repetition.