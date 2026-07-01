L’Oréal South Africa expands in-game brand experiences across Maybelline, Garnier and CeraVe

Bringing together Maybelline New York, Garnier, and CeraVe under one unified innovation strategy, L’Oréal South Africa is launching interactive experiences designed for Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences, focusing on immersive storytelling, education, entertainment, and participation rather than traditional advertising.

As Roblox continues to grow as one of the world’s leading digital ecosystems for younger audiences, L’Oréal South Africa is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era of beauty marketing built around culture, community, and interactive experiences.

Developed in partnership with ReachPlayers, the activations integrate beauty and skincare naturally into gameplay, creating experiences that feel engaging, authentic, and memorable for players.

A bold vision for the future of beauty engagement

By bringing together three globally recognised brands under one gaming ecosystem, L’Oréal South Africa is demonstrating how beauty companies can evolve beyond traditional media and create culturally relevant experiences that resonate with digitally native consumers.

Each activation was carefully designed to reflect the unique identity and purpose of the participating brands while contributing to a larger vision: making beauty education, confidence, and self-expression more accessible through interactive technology.

The rollout includes:

Maybelline New York, transforming exam stress into a confidence-boosting gameplay experience centered around the FIT ME range.



Garnier, gamifying the universal “Oh No Moment” of an unexpected breakout through an interactive Pure Active Pimple Patch challenge.



CeraVe, creating educational skincare worlds focused on skin health, acne prevention, and dermatologist-backed routines.

Together, the experiences showcase how L’Oréal South Africa is leveraging gaming not simply as a media channel, but as a platform for immersive brand storytelling and consumer connection.

Innovation through partnership

The initiative reflects a collaborative effort between L’Oréal South Africa and ReachPlayers to push the boundaries of what branded experiences inside games can look like.

By combining immersive gameplay mechanics with native product integration, the partnership demonstrates how brands can become part of gameplay itself rather than appearing as external interruptions.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with L’Oréal South Africa on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Michael Anav, CEO of ReachPlayers. “What makes this collaboration so exciting is L’Oréal South Africa’s willingness to innovate boldly and embrace entirely new ways of connecting with younger audiences. Together, we are creating experiences that feel native to the gaming environment while still delivering meaningful brand storytelling, education, and engagement.”

"From the get go with ReachPlayers, they've truly taken on a partnership role where they've tried to understand the brand, the vision and really co-create our campaigns with us. They have spent a lot of time and close attention to detail in getting things right. […] [They are] really agile in how they work with the team, and getting to understand what your business objectives are. [it's] a no-brainer decision." - Melissa Signor, digital and advertising manager, CDMO Team, L'Oréal South Africa

About L’Oréal South Africa

L’Oréal South Africa is part of the world’s leading beauty company, dedicated to creating innovative beauty experiences across skincare, makeup, haircare, and dermatological beauty. With a portfolio of globally recognised brands including Maybelline New York, Garnier, and CeraVe, L’Oréal South Africa continues to shape the future of beauty through inclusivity, innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation.

About ReachPlayers

ReachPlayers is a gaming ad-tech platform that enables brands to integrate native, non-intrusive branded content directly into popular games and virtual worlds such as Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite. The company partners with global brands and game creators to deliver immersive experiences that become a natural part of gameplay rather than traditional advertising.



