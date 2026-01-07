South Africa
    Roblox unveils new ad format to captivate Gen Z and Gen Alpha

    At CES 2026, Roblox unveiled a significant expansion of its advertising platform, positioning the immersive gaming environment as a key channel for brands looking to connect with younger audiences. The enhancements introduce new ad formats and deepen programmatic partnerships, giving marketers more tools to engage with Gen Z and Gen Alpha users in meaningful, interactive ways.
    7 Jan 2026
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    A major highlight is the Homepage Feature, a premium advertising unit that places branded content directly on Roblox’s homepage — the digital starting point for more than 151 million daily active users. This format allows brands to transform a standard video ad into an immersive 3D experience without the need for elaborate development, helping them drive both reach and brand impact. Early tests with campaigns from e.l.f., Sam’s Club and Universal Pictures’ Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 have shown promising engagement signals.

    Roblox’s existing Rewarded Video ads — where players choose to watch ads in exchange for in-game benefits — have already been widely adopted by creators and advertisers. These units appear in hundreds of popular games and deliver strong performance with high completion and viewability rates.

    To make buying ads easier and more scalable, Roblox is expanding its programmatic partnerships beyond Google to include platforms such as Amazon DSP, Liftoff, Index Exchange, Magnite and Pubmatic. These integrations open up Roblox’s premium video inventory to thousands of advertisers globally, while also creating new revenue opportunities for creators on the platform.

