Global tech brand value skyrockets to $3.7tn in 2026, powered by US giants

The total brand value of the world’s top 100 technology brands has surged to $3.7tn in 2026, up 15% from $3.2tn in 2025, driven largely by US-based giants, according to a new report from Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

Seven of the 10 most valuable brands in the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 are tech brands, reinforcing the sector’s outsized influence on the global economy.

In the 2026 ranking, 46 US brands collectively account for more than three-quarters of the Technology 100’s total value. Almost 70% of this value is concentrated in just four brands - Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA climbed three spots to fifth place, more than doubling its brand value since 2025 to $184.3bn. According to Brand Finance’s 2025 Global Intangible Finance Tracker (GIFT™), NVIDIA overtook Apple and Microsoft to become the company with the highest intangible value globally, highlighting the growing importance of advanced computing and semiconductor-driven innovation in shaping the tech landscape.

Technology 100 2026.

Lorenzo Coruzzi, valuation director, Brand Finance, commented: “While electronics and internet platforms remain the largest value pools, semiconductors are the fastest-growing segment, up 56% year on year, as demand for AI compute accelerates. The rise of NVIDIA, alongside substantial gains from Broadcom and AMD, reflects how chipmakers have become the backbone of the AI revolution. At the same time, the strong performances of OpenAI and Anthropic show how platforms are translating compute power into commercial and cultural impact.

Together, they illustrate a tech sector where value creation is increasingly anchored in those who control intelligence and the hardware that enables it.”

Soft Power and Tech: Insights from the Global Soft Power Index

The Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index highlights being ‘advanced in technology and innovation’ as a key factor driving a nation’s international influence, investment appeal, and overall Soft Power.

In 2026, China overtook Japan to rank first globally in perceptions of technology and innovation, fuelled by its leadership in electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and large-scale digital platforms like TikTok and WeChat, which ranked as the world’s sixth- and 11th-most valuable technology brands, respectively.

Mid-sized economies are outperforming expectations in tech perception: Germany (4th), the UK (6th), and Switzerland (10th) are all seen as highly advanced, despite the latter two having no brands in the Technology 100 ranking.

The UAE offers a similar example, where strong tech perceptions are driven less by consumer-facing brands and more by ambitious national strategies and infrastructure. The UAE appointed a dedicated Minister of State for AI and introduced a nationwide AI curriculum in public schools, becoming one of the first nations to mandate AI education at a national level.

David Haigh, Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance, commented: “The Global Soft Power Index highlights that technological Soft Power is no longer defined purely by the scale of a nation’s tech brands, nor solely by its research capabilities. Rather, influence stems from how effectively countries can convert innovation into trusted systems, visible platforms, and credible national strategies.

From the brand-led dominance of the United States to China’s system-wide digital integration and Europe’s scientific excellence, the future of tech power will depend less on who invents first, and more on who embeds innovation into everyday global life in ways that audiences recognise, trust, and recommend for investment.”