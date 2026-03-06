The power and relevance of micro communities for B2B brands

Many advertisers are looking at alternative channels with growing interest as micro communities emerge as a particularly compelling option for brands that want to stand out from competitors and forge more meaningful connections with their customers. This is a realm that is particularly relevant for B2B brands, but not exclusive to them.

Natascha Torres, head of digital media strategy at iqbusiness examines the power of micro communities

Social and programmatic platforms such as Google, Meta, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn are popular with advertisers for good reasons.

They offer proven, cost-effective reach, engaging creative formats, strong track records in conversion performance, and powerful tools for targeting, attribution and optimisation.

But their popularity increasingly comes with the downside that it can be difficult for a brand to stand out from the other advertisers’ jostling for the audience’s attention.

Costs per click and per acquisition (CPC and CPA) are rising fast and advertisers are paying more to reach an audience that is increasingly distracted by and saturated with brand messaging.

Shared interests

A micro community is a space where people can connect with others around shared interests rather than following and connecting with individuals and brands.

These communities may be oriented around identities (like nationality, sexual orientation, culture or religion), challenges (visa advice or pain management) or interests (for example, hobbies and professions).

Micro communities are hosted across a range of platforms, but the one that is often overlooked in South Africa is Reddit, where you can find ‘subreddits’ about anything from retro videogames, cross-fit and culinary advice to stock trading tips, South African politics and city-specific communities.

Reaching high-intent audiences

For brands, the beauty of this environment is that it narrows exposure to audiences primed around a specific problem or interest.

They can focus on high-intent audiences who are already interested in their industry or offering.

Users are active and engaged, seeking information and discussion rather than thumbing through a feed until something catches their eye.

Browse through subreddits and you will find people looking for advice and recommendations before making high-consideration purchases in segments such as travel, software, health or financial services.

How it works

Many business professionals seek advice from their peers via Reddit, but so do consumers looking for advice from others who share their values and interests.

Aside from anything else, this is a gold mine of insight for anyone who wants to understand their customers’ decision-making process.

Use of pseudonyms on Reddit allows for candid, unfiltered discussions.

A reputation system, meanwhile, ensures that the most useful, relevant contributions are surfaced and poor-quality content is pushed down.

Content longevity on Reddit is longer than on most social platforms with high-performing posts continuing to surface via search and internal discovery weeks or months later.

This is particularly interesting for brands that are focusing on generative engine optimisation (GEO) to ensure visibility in the new world of large language models (LLMs).

Beyond traditional search engine optimisation, GEO is a priority for brands because people are increasingly getting their search results from Google’s AI Overviews and platforms like ChatGPT.

Reddit is one of the top two domains that Google pulls from when generating AI Overviews and is also one of the domains that ChatGPT prefers when compiling responses.

Reddit is favoured by LLMs because they prioritise conversational, experience-based content over polished brand copy when generating answers.

Threads on Reddit frequently rank for long-tail, problem-led queries that may not arise on brands’ own web properties or other social platforms.

While Reddit’s global user base of around 450 million users is nowhere near the size of the audiences on Facebook, YouTube or TikTok, scale is not the point.

Reddit should not be seen as a replacement for the mass reach of those platforms, but rather as a complementary channel reaching high relevance, high-intent communities with a targeted message.

Skip the scroll, join the conversation

In South Africa, Reddit reaches around 2.75 million users, but this audience is growing rapidly.

Reddit’s potential ad reach in South Africa increased by nearly 1.7million between the end of 2024 and late 2025.

This suggests adoption is still in an early phase in South Africa, offering a first-mover advantage for brands along with lower advertiser density and audience ad fatigue.

Brands that want to take advantage of Reddit as a platform should know that it is an unforgiving environment where authentic, community-driven content is valued.

Those who succeed on Reddit lead with useful insights and information rather than overtly promotional product or brand positioning.

Brands should test different messaging and creative styles to see what works.

Value matters more than overly polished corporate messaging. Successful formats include educational text posts, memes, raw user-generated content and AMA-style (Ask Me Anything) ads that encourage conversation. Ads that resemble organic content and fit in with a subreddit’s focuses tend to do best.

Reddit may not match the scale of Facebook or YouTube, but its engaged, interest-driven communities give brands a unique chance to connect authentically, gather insights, and boost visibility in AI-driven search.

Brands with longer purchasing journeys should certainly consider it as a complement to traditional social and programmatic platforms.