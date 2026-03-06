Justice Ponnan appointment to uphold broadcasting integrity

Justice Visvanathan Ponnan has accepted the appointment as chairperson of the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa’s (BCCSA) Appointment and Appeals Committee (AAC).

“We are honoured that Justice Ponnan will be leading the BCCSA,” says the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) chairperson, Philly Moilwa.

“This appointment reaffirms the industry complaints body's commitment to upholding the highest broadcasting standards.

“As the BCCSA enters its 33rd year of operation, its independent and impartial handling of complaints continues to stand the test of time.”

BCCSA chairperson, Dr Sunette Lötter says the BCCSA is proud to welcome Justice Ponnan to its ranks.

“We look forward to his leadership and guidance in the coming years. His contribution will be invaluable in safeguarding the integrity of the broadcasting sector and upholding the principles of our Constitution.”

Broadcasting standards

In his role as chairperson of the BCCSA Appointment Panel, Justice Ponnan will oversee the appointment of BCCSA Commissioners, the Registrar and staff.

As Chair of Appeals, he will preside over appeals lodged against decisions of the BCCSA Tribunal in accordance with the BCCSA Codes of Conduct and the Procedures of the BCCSA.

“I look forward to working together with the committed and dedicated BCCSA leadership in advancing its mandate, and also in meaningfully contributing to the upholding of broadcasting standards in this new role,” says Justice Ponnan.

Good governance

The NAB and BCCSA also extend their sincere appreciation to retired Justice Johan Froneman, who has chaired the AAC with distinction since its establishment in July 2021.

Justice Froneman has played a pivotal role in strengthening governance and accountability within the BCCSA and presiding over Appeals processes.

“We are confident that Justice Ponnan will continue to uphold the principles of good governance and further entrench effective self-regulation within the broadcasting sector,” say the two organisations.

Justice Ponnan brings an illustrious 40-year career in the legal fraternity, marked by a steadfast commitment to constitutional law, media law, administrative law and public law, with a strong emphasis on open justice and judicial accountability, and a notable contribution to the advancement of media freedom.