DNTF's new grant provides R100,000 to early-stage publishers

A new grant programme, Ignite, provides R100,000 grants to early-stage publishers. Launched by the Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) the programme addresses a variety of urgent sustainability and digital challenges these publishers face.

Launched by the Digital News Transformation Fund, a new grant programme, Ignite, provides R100,000 grants to early-stage publishers (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

Recognising the unique sustainability challenges facing smaller publishers and the critical importance of establishing a strong digital presence, Ignite provides targeted funding to help these vital newsrooms take their first steps into the digital landscape.

Entry into the digital transformation

These grants support early entry into digital transformation, helping publishers establish essential digital functions such as domain registration, basic content management systems, analytics setup, digital content creator and journalist stipends, and foundational training.

Each funding window awards up to seven Ignite grants, with streamlined timelines and simplified reporting requirements.

“We’re excited to introduce Ignite as a gateway for smaller publishers to begin their digital transformation journey,” says Vincent Maher, co-chair of the DNTF Board.

“With R100,000 grants and a simplified application process, Ignite opens doors for newsrooms that are ready to embrace digital opportunities. This is about empowering every corner of South Africa’s independent media sector to thrive in the digital age.”

Build, Grow, and Engage

The Fund’s existing Build, Grow, and Engage tiers remain open.

Up to 25 projects qualify for funding across these tiers per window, with an additional seven Ignite grants available – bringing total grants to up to 32 per funding window.

With two funding windows opening each year, the Fund will award more than 50 grants annually, ensuring broad support across the sector.

This differentiated approach reflects the diversity of South Africa’s independent publishers: from those ready to take their first digital steps to those pursuing sophisticated audience development strategies.

Two-phase application process

The funding call follows an improved two-phase application process designed to make applying easier than ever.

Phase 1 requires no supporting documentation, allowing publishers to express interest quickly. Successful applicants are then invited to submit full proposals during Phase 2.

This streamlined approach reduces the administrative burden on applicants while ensuring thorough evaluation of all projects.

Open to new applications

Both Ignite and the main funding tiers are open to new applicants.

All applicants must hold Press Council membership at the time of application, be legally registered entities, and be tax compliant. Independent adjudication ensures decisions remain merit-based and free from funder or Board interference.

The Fund has also updated its training and capacity building model based on Round 1 feedback.

The Fund awarded 21 projects totalling R10.7 million in Round 1, spanning six provinces and reaching publishers producing content in four languages.

The success of this inaugural round, combined with strong demand from early-stage publishers, inspired the creation of Ignite to ensure the Fund can support newsrooms at every stage of their digital journey.

Media diversity

"The outcomes of the first funding window have been incredibly encouraging, revealing a sector that is not only resilient but deeply innovative," says Marianne Erasmus, Google News partnerships lead, sub-Saharan Africa.

"From the rise of multilingual digital platforms to the clever use of low-data formats to reach underserved communities, the inaugural cohort has set a powerful precedent for what is possible.

“At Google, we recognise that this fund is a critical pillar for media diversity in South Africa, providing the foundational support necessary for independent publishers to thrive in a digital-first world.

“We are eager to see the next wave of applications and remain committed to supporting the voices that keep local communities informed and empowered."

The DNTF

The DNTF is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers, administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.

The Fund provides project-based grants and capacity building to strengthen digital operations, audience development, and financial resilience among South Africa's independent news publishers.