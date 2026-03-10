South Africa
Entrepreneurship Funding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedAfdaNSBC.AfricaEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA’s SME funding problem is about execution, not capital

    South Africa does not lack funding for small businesses. The problem is that the capital already in the system often fails to reach companies in a way that supports sustainable growth.
    10 Mar 2026
    10 Mar 2026
    Kerryn Campion, COO at Aions Ventures | image supplied
    Kerryn Campion, COO at Aions Ventures | image supplied

    That is the view of Kerryn Campion, chief operating officer at Aions Ventures, who argues that structural weaknesses across the funding ecosystem prevent capital from working effectively.

    “There is capital in the system,” Campion says. “The issue is that it is not flowing to the right businesses in a way that enables sustainable growth.”

    The gap becomes visible once businesses move beyond the startup phase and begin fulfilling contracts. Many small and medium-sized enterprises secure orders from corporates or government but struggle to obtain the short-term working capital needed to deliver those contracts.

    Traditional banks typically require audited financial statements, detailed management accounts and collateral before approving funding. For many emerging businesses, particularly those in underserved communities, meeting these requirements is difficult.

    Some companies turn to alternative lenders, but higher borrowing costs can place additional pressure on businesses that are already operating with tight margins.

    Access to finance, however, is only part of the challenge.

    Campion says problems also arise when funding is mismanaged or when procurement contracts are awarded at a scale beyond a company’s operational capacity. Both situations can destabilise small firms.

    Financial literacy and capital discipline are therefore critical, particularly for early-stage entrepreneurs handling larger contracts or funding facilities for the first time.

    “Working capital is not discretionary income,” she says. “It is there to fulfil an order, pay suppliers and sustain operations.”

    Late payment cycles further strain the system. Businesses that supply goods or services to municipalities or government departments can wait months to be paid, which disrupts their ability to meet obligations and repay funders.

    These delays can create a chain reaction. When repayments stall, lenders face losses, lending becomes more cautious and the cost of capital rises for other businesses.

    Legal enforcement is rarely a quick solution, as recovering funds through the courts can take months or even years.

    The combined effect, Campion argues, is that capital appears scarce when in reality lenders are responding to perceived risk and disorder within the system.

    Sustainable improvement will require action across the ecosystem, including better-aligned lending products, stronger financial management within businesses and procurement processes that match contract size to operational capacity.

    “If repayment discipline improves and payment cycles stabilise, capital will flow more freely and at a lower cost,” Campion says. “But sustainable growth ultimately depends on execution.”

    Read more: SME funding, funding, small businesses
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz