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    New Secha Capital fund looks to close SA’s SME growth gap

    Secha Capital has reached a second close of its $40m growth fund, with E Squared Investments joining as a new backer.
    23 Apr 2026
    23 Apr 2026
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    The fund, Secha Capital Impact Fund II, is aimed at scaling small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa’s real economy, with a focus on sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy and consumer goods.

    Beyond capital, the model centres on embedding operational talent directly into portfolio companies. Through its operator-investor approach, Secha places professionals within businesses to support execution across sales, operations and strategy, addressing what it identifies as a key constraint to growth.

    The model has been expanded to include a chief executive operator-Investor track, designed to transition experienced professionals into leadership roles within portfolio companies.

    According to Secha Capital, the fund is already 40% deployed across eight businesses spanning manufacturing, energy technology, agriculture and consumer sectors. These include companies involved in electronics manufacturing, energy optimisation, controlled-environment farming and supply chain technology.

    The portfolio has collectively created more than 1,000 jobs to date, reflecting the fund’s focus on employment and operational scaling rather than early-stage venture funding.

    E Squared Investments said the partnership aligns with its focus on supporting businesses that can contribute to job creation and economic development, particularly in a constrained operating environment for SMEs.

    The fund’s approach reflects a broader shift in investment strategies targeting small businesses, where access to capital alone is increasingly seen as insufficient without the operational capacity to execute growth.

    Secha Capital is targeting a final close of around R650m for the fund by July 2026.

    Read more: funding, SMEs, small business funding, Secha Capital, E Squared Investments
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