AI could do for SMMEs what the internet never did

In The World Is Flat, Thomas Friedman argued that the internet reshaped competitive dynamics by enabling smaller firms to access markets once dominated by large corporations. AI may now drive the next shift, not only by extending market reach but by expanding what firms are capable of doing.

Where the internet helped smaller firms reach further, AI may help them think, decide and execute faster. The opportunity is real, but it does come with strict conditions.

Large corporations have always held an edge through well-staffed specialist departments. AI gives smaller firms access to something closer to a specialist bench, without having to build every specialist department. Using AI, a lean team can now draft proposals, analyse customer data and support service interactions at a fraction of the traditional cost.

However, access does not equate to adoption. OECD data shows that roughly 40% of large firms use AI, compared to just 12% of small businesses. This gap reflects real barriers like skills deficits, data constraints and limited time to turn experimentation into operating practice. In many smaller firms, AI is interesting to everyone but clearly owned by no one and that, more than the technology itself, is what stalls progress.

Large firms have resources, but they also have complex governance, legacy systems and corporate politics that slow down experimentation, particularly with a technology that rewards fast iteration.

Smaller firms can often move differently. The person who sees a customer problem is frequently close to the person who controls the budget. In many SMEs, the distance between problem, decision and action is short. A new AI-driven workflow can be tested by a small team, adjusted in days and embedded without a political battle.

The businesses extracting consistent value from AI are not necessarily attempting sweeping redesigns. They are making targeted changes to specific workflows to speed up quote turnarounds, automating customer triage, preparing first drafts of proposals or streamlining documentation.

MIT Sloan’s research on “small t” transformations supports this point. Systematic, bounded changes tend to produce more durable results and are easier to govern than large-scale implementations. That approach fits a smaller business far better than corporates.

In practice, a small professional services firm using AI to support core activities is changing its cost structure. The winning question is not "How do we become an AI company?" It is "Where does AI let us serve customers better, faster or more personally than a larger competitor can?"

Competitive small businesses may increasingly look less like miniature corporations and more like compact networks consisting of a focused core of people working alongside automated tools and external partners, orchestrating capability rather than building every function in-house. They can remain smaller in headcount, while becoming broader in reach and faster to adapt.

This advantage is not automatic. AI rewards businesses with access to clean data, digital maturity and leaders willing to redesign how work gets done. This matters acutely in African and other emerging-market contexts, where ingenuity is often abundant, but infrastructure, data quality and specialist skills are uneven. AI rewards businesses that can convert access to adoption and then into trusted execution.

A faster proposal is only useful if the underlying information is accurate, and automated customer support only creates value if customers trust the response. AI lowers the cost of capability, but it does not remove the need for data quality, cyber resilience, governance and human judgement at consequential decision points.

This matters especially for smaller firms. SMEs often win on closeness and personal accountability. An AI-driven error, such as a wrong recommendation or a poorly handled customer interaction, can damage a client relationship in a way that costs a small firm disproportionately more than it costs a large one. Human oversight is therefore not a brake on AI adoption. It is what makes the model credible to the customers the firm depends on.

Without these foundations, AI remains occasional tool use rather than a capability embedded in how the business works.

AI does not eliminate the advantages of scale. Capital, brand power and proprietary data remain significant, but AI changes the relationship between size and capability, reducing the distance between what a small team can imagine and what it can execute.

In a rapidly changing world, slow-learning firms will struggle to compete with fast-learning ones. Firms that benefit will treat AI as an organisational design opportunity, identifying where it changes cost, speed or customer experience and then building the discipline in data, governance and judgement to make that change reliable.

The internet allowed smaller firms to reach further, and AI will enable them to execute better. The next divide will be between organisations that learn and reconfigure at speed and those still waiting for conditions to be perfect before they begin. For many SMEs, perfect conditions rarely arrive. Their advantage may lie in learning, adapting and moving before larger competitors are ready to.