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    Africa's largest business event returns to Johannesburg

    Thousands of business owners, entrepreneurs and decision makers are expected to gather at the Sandton Convention Centre on 2–3 September 2026 as The Business Show :: Africa and Access to Finance Live returns to Johannesburg.
    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    22 Jun 2026
    22 Jun 2026
    Africa's largest business event returns to Johannesburg

    Recognised as one of Africa's leading business growth events, the two-day experience will bring together entrepreneurs, founders, executives, SMEs, corporates, funders, investors, industry experts and solution providers from across South Africa and beyond.

    At a time when many businesses are seeking new customers, funding opportunities, strategic partnerships and practical growth solutions, The Business Show :: Africa and Access to Finance Live provide direct access to the people, insights and opportunities that can help accelerate business success.

    Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading brands, funding providers, technology companies, business service providers and industry experts while gaining valuable insights through a comprehensive programme of seminars, workshops and masterclasses focused on growth, innovation and business development.

    A major highlight of the event will be Access to Finance Live, a dedicated platform designed to connect entrepreneurs and SMEs with funding providers and finance solutions, helping address one of the most significant barriers to business growth.

    The event will also provide unparalleled networking opportunities, enabling business owners to build valuable relationships, discover new suppliers, explore strategic partnerships and identify opportunities to expand their businesses.

    According to Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of NSBC Africa, the event arrives at a critical time for South Africa's entrepreneurial economy. "South Africa's entrepreneurs and small businesses are the engine room of economic growth, yet many continue to face challenges accessing customers, funding and growth opportunities. The Business Show :: Africa and Access to Finance Live bring these opportunities together under one roof, helping business owners connect, learn and grow."

    For more than 18 years, NSBC has championed entrepreneurship and small business success, supporting hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and SMEs through its platforms, initiatives, events and programmes.

    The Business Show :: Africa and Access to Finance Live are expected to attract one of the largest gatherings of entrepreneurs, business owners, funders, investors, solution providers and industry leaders on the African continent, creating a powerful environment for collaboration, innovation and business growth.

    Event details

    The Business Show :: Africa and Access to Finance Live
    2–3 September 2026
    Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
    Free registration

    Registration is free, but advance registration is essential. Entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals can secure their free tickets by visiting www.thebizshow.africa.

    Read more: Mike Anderson, NSBC Africa
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