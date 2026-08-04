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    Only 4 weeks to go. South Africa's biggest business event is almost here

    In just four weeks, thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners, executives and decision-makers will come together at The Business Show :: Africa for two days dedicated to one purpose.
    Issued by NSBC.Africa
    4 Aug 2026
    Only 4 weeks to go. South Africa's biggest business event is almost here

    Creating opportunities. Accelerating growth. Shaping the future of South African business. On 2 and 3 September 2026, the Sandton Convention Centre will become the meeting place for South Africa's business community as entrepreneurs connect, learn, collaborate and unlock new opportunities for growth.

    With 32,000+ registered delegates, hundreds of exhibitors and an exceptional programme of keynote speakers, masterclasses, networking and business opportunities, this is where ideas become partnerships, conversations become customers and ambition becomes success. Whether you are looking to secure new customers, discover innovative solutions, build strategic partnerships, access funding or gain valuable business insights, this is the one event you simply cannot afford to miss.

    Best of all, delegate attendance is completely free.

    If you haven't pre-registered yet, register free today and secure your place at Africa's premier business event.

    For businesses ready to accelerate growth, this is also your last opportunity to exhibit.

    The remaining exhibition opportunities are now extremely limited. Exhibiting puts your business directly in front of thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners and decision-makers actively seeking products, services and solutions to help them grow.

    The countdown is on.

    The only question is; will you be there creating new opportunities for your business - or watching them pass you by?

    See you on 2 and 3 September at The Business Show :: Africa 2026.

    Click here to download your Media Pack

    Media enquiries

    Twané Gouws
    NSBC co-founder and COO
    [t] +27 10 880 4771 [e] acirfa.cbsn@enawt

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