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The Business Show :: Africa 2026 brings South Africa’s business community together
Designed to inspire entrepreneurship and accelerate business growth, the two-day event will bring together ambitious entrepreneurs, industry leaders, innovative solution providers, business experts and keynote speakers for an exceptional programme of networking, learning and commercial opportunity.
Attendees will discover practical business strategies, innovative products and services, emerging technologies, valuable networking opportunities and Access to Finance LIVE, where qualifying SMEs can connect with participating funding partners.
"Business success isn't about waiting for opportunity. It's about positioning yourself where opportunity happens," said Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of NSBC Africa.
"Every successful business can trace its growth back to a defining moment, a conversation, an introduction, a partnership or an opportunity that changed everything. The Business Show :: Africa has been created to bring those moments together under one roof. It is where entrepreneurs connect, ideas are shared, partnerships begin and businesses discover new opportunities for growth."
Whether launching a new venture, scaling an established company or exploring new markets, delegates will gain access to practical insights, valuable business connections and innovative solutions designed to help businesses become more competitive and successful.
For exhibitors, The Business Show :: Africa offers an exceptional opportunity to showcase products and services to thousands of motivated entrepreneurs and business decision-makers actively seeking solutions, technology, strategic partnerships and suppliers that can help grow their businesses.
"The businesses that thrive tomorrow are making decisions today," Anderson added. "Whether you're looking to expand your network, generate quality leads, launch a new product, access new markets or discover practical strategies for growth, The Business Show :: Africa is where those opportunities begin."
The Business Show :: Africa continues NSBC Africa's commitment to strengthening South Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem by creating meaningful opportunities for businesses to connect, collaborate and succeed.
Event details
The Business Show :: Africa
2–3 September 2026
Sandton Convention Centre | Johannesburg
Attend as a delegate
Delegate registration is free.
Exhibit
Position your business in front of one of South Africa's largest gatherings of SME decision-makers.
Exhibitor Enquiries:
Twané Gouws twane@nsbc.africa
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