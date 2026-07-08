The funding exists. Access is the real challenge facing South African SMEs

Access to finance remains one of the biggest barriers to the growth of South Africa's small and medium-sized businesses. While funding solutions are available, many entrepreneurs still struggle to identify the right funding partner, understand the application process and access finance quickly enough to seize growth opportunities.

Improving access to finance has consistently been identified as a major challenge for SMEs by leading national and international organisations focused on entrepreneurship, economic development and small business growth.

According to NSBC Africa, the challenge facing many SMEs today is no longer simply the availability of funding – it's accessing the right funding, at the right time, through the right channel.

On 15 July 2026, NSBC Africa will launch Access to Finance, a new national initiative designed to simplify the funding journey by connecting eligible SMEs with appropriate funding opportunities through a streamlined application process.

Rather than replacing existing funders, the initiative has been developed to help businesses navigate an increasingly complex funding landscape while improving access to suitable finance solutions that support sustainable business growth.

"Every day, viable businesses delay expansion, postpone investment or miss valuable opportunities because accessing the right funding has become unnecessarily complex," said Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of NSBC Africa. "South Africa doesn't have a shortage of entrepreneurs. It has a shortage of simple pathways to funding. If we can make access easier, we can help thousands more businesses grow, create more jobs and contribute even more to our economy."

The initiative forms part of NSBC Africa's ongoing commitment to strengthening South Africa's SME ecosystem by providing practical solutions that help business owners start, grow and scale with greater confidence.

Over the past 18 years, NSBC Africa has supported hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and small businesses through business education, networking, strategic partnerships, business events and growth initiatives. Access to Finance represents the next step in that mission.

Anderson believes improving access to finance is about far more than helping individual businesses. "Funding should never be the barrier that prevents a great business from becoming an exceptional one. Every successful SME creates opportunities that extend far beyond its own business – supporting families, creating employment and strengthening local communities. Improving access to finance is one of the most powerful ways to unlock sustainable economic growth."

The timing of the initiative is significant. As businesses continue to seek working capital, expansion funding and growth finance in an increasingly competitive environment, simplifying access to appropriate funding has never been more important.

Access to Finance will officially launch nationally on 15 July 2026, when participating funding partners, application details and the first phase of the platform will be unveiled.



