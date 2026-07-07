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    KPMG invites African tech startups to compete for global innovation title

    Technology entrepreneurs from South Africa and across the continent have been invited to apply for the 2026 KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition, with the winner earning a place at the global finals in Lisbon, Portugal.
    7 Jul 2026
    7 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The competition, now in its sixth year, is open to eligible startups and scale-ups from 13 KPMG One Africa member countries across Southern, East and West Africa. Applications close on 2 August 2026.

    Entrants will compete in national and regional rounds before finalists pitch their businesses at the global competition, where they will present alongside technology companies from around the world.

    According to KPMG, applications will be assessed on innovation, entrepreneurial capability, growth potential, customer focus and risk awareness by a panel of industry experts.

    KPMG said the competition is intended to give technology businesses greater exposure to investors, business leaders and potential partners while showcasing African innovation on a global stage.

    "Africa continues to produce remarkable entrepreneurs who are solving complex challenges through innovation and technology," said Sandeep Main, Africa head of private enterprise at KPMG.

    "The Global Tech Innovator competition provides these businesses with a unique opportunity to showcase their solutions, build valuable connections, and gain exposure to investors, industry leaders and potential partners on a global stage."

    The overall winner will be named the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator 2026.

    Read more: KPMG, tech startups
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