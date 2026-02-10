Startup Club ZA launches Platform ZA to tackle access gaps in SA’s tech ecosystem

Startup Club ZA has launched Platform ZA, a national online platform aimed at improving access to visibility, talent, opportunities and networks for South African tech startups.

Image supplied

The platform brings together startup news, jobs, events, resources and ecosystem discovery tools in one place, targeting founders, investors, service providers and job seekers across the local tech sector.

Founded in 2023, Startup Club ZA has worked with founders, operators and investors across South Africa’s startup ecosystem. Through this engagement, the organisation identified access, rather than product development, as a persistent challenge facing local startups at both early and growth stages.

According to Startup Club ZA, founders often struggle to access the right people, credible partners, meaningful exposure and trusted resources without large budgets or established networks.

Platform ZA is positioned as a self-service tool designed to address these gaps by leveraging Startup Club ZA’s national network. The platform allows startups to increase their visibility, recruit talent, discover partners and connect with relevant stakeholders earlier in their lifecycle.

The platform is free to use and open to tech founders, investors, service partners, community leaders, event organisers and individuals looking to work in the startup ecosystem.

Startup Club ZA said Platform ZA will continue to evolve, with feedback from the ecosystem expected to play a role in shaping future features and expansion.

The launch forms part of broader efforts to improve connectivity and access within South Africa’s tech startup landscape.