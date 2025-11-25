South Africa
Entrepreneurship Awards
    Nedbank Pitch & Polish awards R1m to Gauteng startup founder

    After 16 weeks of competition, Gauteng entrepreneur Prudence Mabaso, founder of The Kitchen Wrap Company, has won the 2025 Nedbank Pitch & Polish competition, taking home a prize package worth R1m, including R650,000 in cash and a R350,000 bursary for a two-year Raizcorp business-incubation programme.
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    Allon Raiz | image supplied
    Allon Raiz | image supplied

    Nedbank Pitch & Polish is a 15-year-old competition combining pitching, mentorship, and entrepreneurial learning. The programme supports entrepreneurs in refining business models, gaining investment readiness, and developing sustainable businesses.

    Competition overview

    The awards attracted more than 2,200 entries and 10 million online views. Sixteen contestants, plus a wildcard entry, competed in multiple rounds of pitching and mentorship to reach the final.

    A business born from resilience

    The Kitchen Wrap Company offers a non-invasive kitchen cabinet wrapping solution, providing home renovation upgrades without dust or demolition. Mabaso started the business while unemployed and raising a child as a single mother.

    “This win validates years of persistence and problem-solving under challenging circumstances,” Mabaso said.

    She plans to use the prize to expand inventory, launch a proprietary range of interior vinyl films, and introduce a tech platform, Renvr, to streamline quoting, bookings, and project management. Her five-year goal is to make the company a leading brand for premium non-invasive renovations across the continent.

    Runners-up

    KwaZulu-Natal entrepreneur Blessing Sithole, founder of Bakers Creationz, finished second and received R100,000 in cash. The company produces modernised nostalgic snowball cakes, selling over 6,000 per week through national retailers.

    Wildcard entrants Langelihle Zulu and Tshega Mampshika of AlgoAtWork Robotics Academy placed third, receiving R50,000.

    Allon Raiz, CEO of Raizcorp, highlighted the quality and resilience of this year’s contestants and the importance of practical support for entrepreneurs.

    Monique Chinnah, senior manager at Nedbank, noted the notable participation of women entrepreneurs driving change in families, communities, and industries.

