    Leading together: A personal note from our founders

    As 2025 draws to a close, we pause to reflect on a year where every challenge revealed a new opportunity. Against the backdrop of South Africa’s vibrant and often complex political landscape, Skin Renewal’s national clinic network has stood strong and steadfast – delivering unmatched sophistication and expertise that set us apart in the industry. Marking our 20th year, we are deeply grateful to you, our patients, whose trust and loyalty drive our ongoing growth.
    Issued by Skin Renewal
    15 Dec 2025
    Our collective passion burns brighter than ever to ensure that we continue to deliver world-class standards and global best practices right here on home soil. For over two decades, Skin Renewal has centred on your skin, body and health goals, your journey, your radiant results, just as it did from our very first clinic which opened in 2005. This year we expanded our offerings with select innovations like advanced biorevitalisation, a revolutionary medical Skin Renewal product range, premium fillers, and our doctor-led GLP-1 based Shape Up programme – each carefully chosen and tested to elevate your experience and results safely and effectively.​

    We remain fervent pioneers, travelling to leading congresses worldwide to bring the best back to South Africa, adapting global trends for our diverse patients. Our talented team shares this fire for skincare, enhanced by concierges in every clinic and the groundbreaking Elite Membership – South Africa's first, rewarding your loyalty with exclusive perks, priority access, and personalised care that makes every visit unforgettable.​

    This dedication extends to our wider community, upholding CSI with partners like Komani, Streetscapes, and ILoveBoobies, while embracing sustainable practices.

    Looking to 2026 with excitement, our ethos stays unshakeable: we are mindful that without you we are just bricks and mortar. We appreciate your continued trust in the Skin Renewal family and look forward to being a part of your 2026 transformation.

    Warm festive wishes for a blessed season – travel safely, and return renewed.

    Yours in skin,

    Dr Maureen Allem and Victor Synders

    Skin Renewal
    Skin Renewal Clinics are located in Gauteng, Cape Town, Pretoria and Durban. Our medical aesthetic treatments include injectables, medical lasers, PDT Therapy, Carboxytherapy, Mesotherapy and Laser Hair & Vein Removal.
