Thomas Ingenlath returns to Volvo Cars as chief design officer

Volvo Cars has appointed Thomas Ingenlath as its new chief design officer, effective 1 February 2026, marking a return to the company for one of its most influential designers of the past decade.

Thomas Ingenlath | image supplied

Ingenlath will join Volvo Cars’ executive management team and take responsibility for the group’s global design organisation across its full product portfolio.

He previously served as senior vice-president of design at Volvo Cars, where he played a key role in shaping the brand’s modern Scandinavian design language. More recently, Ingenlath was chief executive of Polestar, where he oversaw the development of the electric performance brand from its early stages through to production and global market entry.

“I am delighted to be returning to Volvo Cars,” Ingenlath said. “Design is fundamental to what Volvo stands for, and I look forward to working with teams across the company to develop cars that are distinct, relevant and true to the brand.”

Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson said Ingenlath’s return would reinforce the company’s design leadership as it continues its shift towards electrification.

“Design is one of Volvo Cars’ core strengths and a key differentiator as we shape the future of premium electric mobility,” Samuelsson said.

Volvo Cars also confirmed that Nicholas Gronenthal, who has served as interim head of global design, has been appointed head of design for the Americas.