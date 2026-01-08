South Africa
Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Thomas Ingenlath returns to Volvo Cars as chief design officer

    Volvo Cars has appointed Thomas Ingenlath as its new chief design officer, effective 1 February 2026, marking a return to the company for one of its most influential designers of the past decade.
    8 Jan 2026
    8 Jan 2026
    Thomas Ingenlath | image supplied
    Thomas Ingenlath | image supplied

    Ingenlath will join Volvo Cars’ executive management team and take responsibility for the group’s global design organisation across its full product portfolio.

    He previously served as senior vice-president of design at Volvo Cars, where he played a key role in shaping the brand’s modern Scandinavian design language. More recently, Ingenlath was chief executive of Polestar, where he oversaw the development of the electric performance brand from its early stages through to production and global market entry.

    “I am delighted to be returning to Volvo Cars,” Ingenlath said. “Design is fundamental to what Volvo stands for, and I look forward to working with teams across the company to develop cars that are distinct, relevant and true to the brand.”

    Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson said Ingenlath’s return would reinforce the company’s design leadership as it continues its shift towards electrification.

    “Design is one of Volvo Cars’ core strengths and a key differentiator as we shape the future of premium electric mobility,” Samuelsson said.

    Volvo Cars also confirmed that Nicholas Gronenthal, who has served as interim head of global design, has been appointed head of design for the Americas.

    Read more: Volvo Cars, Thomas Ingenlath
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz