    Kickstart your career: 7 steps to get job-ready in 2026

    By Michelle Dobson, issued by Pnet
    8 Jan 2026
    8 Jan 2026
    2026 is here, with the start of the new year offering an ideal opportunity to take stock of your life and make changes. If you’re wanting to take your career to a new level, January is an ideal time to plan a job search. It gives you a few weeks to prepare for February, when the recruitment cycle generally starts to pick up.
    Kickstart your career: 7 steps to get job-ready in 2026

    Here are a few tips to get job-ready in 2026:

    1. Set your direction for the year

    If you know you’re ready for a change, the beginning of January is the time to make your plans. Think about your goals and what it will take to achieve them. What roles, industries and companies excite you? Are there any concrete steps you can take to make yourself stand out in the job market? This will help you to draw up a plan for changing jobs.

    2. Do your research

    Once you know what you want, you can start to explore the opportunities in the job market. Take some time to review job listings to understand what employers are looking for, which skills are in the most demand, and which industries and companies are growing and hiring. Speak to people in your network to find out about the trends they are seeing. This will help you focus your job search on the best opportunities.

    3. Polish your CV to a fine shine

    Your CV is your most important marketing tool. It showcases your skills, qualifications and experience to a prospective employer. Make sure your CV highlights your strengths and achievements in a concise, clear and relevant way. Ensure there are no spelling or grammar errors - ask someone to help you edit and proof it to make sure it’s perfect. Keep it short, so that a recruiter can easily identify your skills and achievements. Once you get the interview, you can tell them more.

    You can get the best results by tweaking your CV for each job application to highlight the skills and accomplishments that are most relevant to the job you are applying for. It’s best to save your CV as a Word or PDF file with standard section headings and simple formatting to make it easy for humans and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to read.

    4. Revamp your online presence

    Recruiters and prospective employees will look at your personal and professional presence online to get a sense of who you are. Google yourself to see what comes up and check that you’re satisfied with the image it reflects of you. Invest some time to update photos and personal profiles where relevant to highlight your career goals and ensure that your social media profiles, job platform profiles and websites portray you in the best light. You might also want to adjust the privacy settings on personal social media accounts like Facebook.

    5. Learn something new

    If you’re feeling stuck in your career, learning something new can help reignite your passion. Sharpening job-relevant skills through short courses, webinars or certifications can also make your CV stronger. If you don’t have the money to spend on formal training courses, look for free resources such as online tutorials, podcasts, open university courses, or industry webinars. Volunteering for new projects at work or joining a professional community can also help you gain hands-on experience.

    6. Expand your professional network

    Building your online and real-world network can help you to land your next job. Attend industry events, join online communities, or reconnect with former colleagues who can offer advice or opportunities. This not only helps you stay up to date with trends and developments in your field but also allows you to build relationships that can lead to mentorship, collaboration, or job opportunities.

    7. Focus on your mindset

    Job searches can be stressful, especially in a down economy. Self-care and maintaining a positive mindset are crucial. Set small, achievable goals each week, such as updating your CV, applying for a set number of jobs or reaching out to contacts. Celebrate these small wins to reinforce progress and keep your motivation high.

    Conclusion

    You have the power to shape your career and secure the workplace opportunities, growth, and compensation you deserve, and the new year can mark a fresh start for your career. With powerful job search tools, tailored listings, and career insights, Pnet helps you take that first step towards a role that fits you better.

    About Michelle Dobson

    Michelle Dobson is head of brand at Pnet
    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
