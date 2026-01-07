Andy Mothibi new head of the NPA in surprise appointment

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, to serve as the next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Mothibi will take up the position from February 2026.

“Advocate Mothibi...began his career as a Public Prosecutor in the Johannesburg and Soweto Magistrates and Regional Courts. He also served as a Magistrate in the Johannesburg and Soweto Magistrates Courts.

“Advocate Mothibi has previously served in various public and private sector roles managing legal, compliance and risk management operations, including at SARS as Head of Corporate Legal Services and Head of Governance,” the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Surprise appointment

In a statement issued this morning, 7 January, Corruption Watch (CW) said it has noted the surprise announcement of Mothibi's appointment, which follows the rejection of all six shortlisted candidates interviewed by the advisory panel.

The panel, which was chaired by Justice and Constitutional Development minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, included: Andrew Christoffel Nissen, chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission; Nthabiseng Sepanya-Mogale, chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality; Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke; Prof Somadoda Fikeni, chairperson of the Public Service Commission; Black Lawyers Association president Nkosana Mvundlela; and Machini Motloung, president of the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

“The panel concluded its process and submitted its report to the President on the 12th of December 2025. In its report, the panel advised the President that none of the interviewed candidates were suitable for the role of NDPP.

“Accordingly, President Ramaphosa has in terms of section 179(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, read with section 10 of the NPA Act, 1998 (Act 32 of 1998), decided to appoint Advocate Mothibi.

“President Ramaphosa extends his gratitude to the members of the panel for their counsel and for carrying their task judiciously,” the Presidency's statement explained.

Meanwhile, the CW said it "continues to highlight and advocate for the need for greater transparency, merit-based criteria, and public participation in the appointment of key leadership positions, especially in the anti-corruption institutions that bolster our democracy.

"In terms of the NDPP appointment process, while CW is satisfied that there was sufficient transparency in the initial process, there is concern that Adv. Mothibi was not part of that process."

“The critical role of the NDPP in fighting corruption in the country cannot be overstated,” said Lebogang Ramafoko, executive director at CW. “The head of the NPA is at the forefront of seeking accountability in the country, and it is imperative that the appointed candidate undertakes this task without fear or favour, is committed to the highest ethical standards, and is well placed to collaborate with law enforcement stakeholders across the spectrum.”

SIU acting head

Mothibi’s appointment will leave a vacancy at the SIU with Leonard Lekgetho earmarked to be Acting Head also from February.

“Mr Lekgetho is currently serving as the Chief Operations Officer of the SIU. He has over 22 years of forensic investigations experience, including serving as the Forensic Investigator at the then Directorate of Special Operations, which was known as the Scorpions,” the statement read.

Current NDPP Advocate Shamila Batohi is expected to retire later this month having served a full term in office.

“President Ramaphosa has thanked Advocate Shamila Batohi for her service and contribution to the country’s prosecutions agency and wishes Advocate Batohi well in her future endeavours,” the statement read.