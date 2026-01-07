Operational planning ahead: Is your company ready for the new parental leave laws?

South Africa has taken a major step toward workplace equality. The Constitutional Court’s ruling now allows parents to share a total of four months and 10 days of parental leave after the birth, adoption, or surrogacy of a child. This replaces a system that offered mothers extended maternity leave while fathers were limited to just 10 days.

The change gives fathers a real opportunity to participate in early childcare and signals a cultural shift in industries traditionally dominated by men, including mining, construction, engineering, renewable energy, and petrochemicals.

Changing family roles in male-dominated industries

In many male-dominated sectors, workplace culture has long assumed that caregiving is the mother’s responsibility. Fathers were expected to return to work almost immediately, leaving mothers to manage the majority of early childcare.

The new ruling challenges that norm. By allowing fathers to take up to four months of leave, it not only recognises their role in the family but gives parents genuine flexibility to decide how to divide caregiving responsibilities.

Importantly, the law applies equally to all parents, whether the child is born, adopted, or welcomed via surrogacy. This reinforces the principle that it does not matter how parents become parents; what matters is that everyone has the same opportunity to be actively involved in early childcare.

Although it is theoretically possible for one father to take the full four months, most families will share the leave. Factors such as income considerations, workplace continuity, and the desire for both parents to engage meaningfully in early childcare often result in a more balanced split.

This ensures shared leave achieves its purpose: giving fathers a fair start in family life without creating undue strain for either parent or employer.

Operational planning becomes critical

This change is much bigger than it may seem. Allowing fathers to take up to four months of leave instead of just 10 days forces organisations to rethink how they plan their staffing.

Project timelines, site coverage, and daily operations all need careful coordination. Employers must plan ahead for training, onboarding, and temporary replacements, especially where contract workers are common.

Parental leave can be planned in advance, but its longer duration means companies need to think ahead. If companies ignore this change, they risk setbacks in their operations, with a lack of preparation creating avoidable challenges. By updating their planning now, organisations can protect their operations and reinforce long-term employee commitment.

This ruling is a clear sign that equality in family responsibilities needs to be taken seriously in the workplace. Fathers now have a real chance to be involved in early childcare without worrying about their career progress.

This means companies that support shared parental leave are likely to see better morale, improved retention, and a more positive, inclusive workplace culture. In many industries where long hours and extended periods on remote working sites are the norm, supporting fathers can also help prevent burnout and create a more stable workforce.

Preparing for shared parental leave

To implement shared leave successfully, workplaces must take proactive steps:

Update policies and contracts: Revise leave policies, employment contracts, and HR guidelines to reflect shared parental leave entitlements and requirements.

Train managers and HR teams: Equip managers to support employees and plan workloads, while ensuring HR can manage compliance and record-keeping.

Plan and manage leave: Develop handover templates, communication timelines, and return-to-work procedures for smooth transitions.

Strengthen workforce planning: Forecast leave, identify roles needing coverage, and budget for temporary replacements to maintain operations.

Build a supportive culture and communicate clearly: Promote gender-neutral caregiving, normalise fathers taking leave, and provide employees with guides, checklists, and clear communication channels for questions.



Role of temporary employment services providers

TES providers can play a critical role in helping both employers and employees manage the transition. They can rapidly source and onboard qualified temporary staff, advise on policy, compliance, and best practices while supporting workforce planning for extended or staggered leave periods.

The support of a reliable TES provider makes it possible for organisations to manage staffing gaps while employees take their parental leave with peace of mind. This approach does more than ensure compliance, it allows companies to use shared parental leave as a benefit to attract skilled professionals, improve retention, and promote an inclusive, supportive workplace culture.

A new era for fathers and workplaces

The ruling signals a shift in how work and family responsibilities are balanced. Fathers can now take meaningful parental leave, while organisations have the opportunity to improve workplace culture and employee engagement.

By planning ahead, updating policies, and leveraging TES partners, companies can maintain operational continuity and turn shared parental leave into a strategic advantage for both employees and the business.