WeThinkCode_ names Ashmita Singh as its new CEO

WeThinkCode_ has announced a leadership transition as the organisation enters its second decade, appointing Ashmita Singh as its new chief executive officer. Outgoing CEO Nyari Samushonga, who has led the academy since 2019, will move into the role of executive chairperson of the board.

Ashmita Singh | image supplied

Samushonga’s tenure has been marked by a period of consolidation and expansion for the coding academy. Since 2019, WeThinkCode_ has increased its annual intake to 600 learners across seven campuses, five of which operate in partnership with TVET colleges. During this period, the organisation also expanded its funding base, drawing support from corporate, philanthropic and public sector partners.

Operationally, the academy has transitioned to an in-house curriculum with specialised technology tracks, while building an internal leadership pipeline. The organisation’s team is now majority alumni and majority women, a shift aimed at retaining institutional knowledge and supporting leadership continuity. In her new role, Samushonga will continue to focus on long-term strategy and partnerships.

“It’s been a privilege to lead WeThinkCode_,” Samushonga says. “What began as bold ideas has grown into a national platform that has changed the trajectories of many young people. I’m excited to see the next chapter unfold under Ashmita’s leadership.”

Singh's experience

Singh joins WeThinkCode_ with experience across corporate finance, technology-enabled ventures and social impact organisations. Her early career included training in finance and audit at Mazars, followed by financial management roles at South African Breweries and AB InBev. She later founded several technology-driven ventures focused on economic participation, including Party4Change, Refresh Afrika and SwapVend.

Most recently, Singh served as managing director at Amandla and Rhiza Ventures, where she worked on scaling national youth skills and enterprise development programmes. She has also acted as a strategic advisor to Women for Change and was involved in efforts that led to gender-based violence and femicide being declared a national disaster in South Africa.

“The foundation Nyari and the team have built positions the organisation well for this moment,” Singh says. “As demand for digital skills accelerates alongside AI and emerging technologies, there is a significant opportunity to expand access and impact.”

Board members say the appointment reflects a deliberate effort to balance continuity with new leadership perspectives. Justinus Adriaanse, co-founder and board member, notes that the board sought a leader with experience spanning both corporate environments and mission-driven organisations.

“Ashmita brings a combination of operational discipline, ecosystem insight and social impact experience that aligns with the organisation’s next phase,” he says.