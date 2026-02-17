New CMO and CFO for Brand SA

Brand South Africa has announced that Mmaphuti Rankapole-Tshifularo, is the new chief marketing officer (CMO), and Sherylee Shaik is the new chief financial officer (CFO).

Sherylee Shaik (left) and Mmaphuti Rankapole-Tshifularo (right).

Protecting SA brand

The appointments aims at strengthening the organisation’s executive leadership capacity as it advances its mandate to build and protect South Africa’s Nation Brand.

With close to 30 years of experience across top multinational and South African companies, Rankapole‑Tshifularo is recognised for her deep expertise in long‑term brand stewardship, strategic clarity, and her strong ability to align, influence and lead diverse stakeholders. Her career includes executive leadership roles at Famous Brands, Pioneer Foods and Tiger Brands, complemented by early roles at Yum! Restaurants and Unilever. She holds an MBA from GIBS Business School and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of the Witwatersrand. Her deep expertise in consumer insight, brand equity development, innovation strategy and cross-functional leadership will play a critical role in strengthening the organisation’s effectiveness in Nation Brand Marketing and Communications.

Shaik joins Brand South Africa as CFO bringing a strong track record in financial governance, strategic oversight and public sector financial management. A Chartered Accountant (SA) with an MBA and Postgraduate Diploma in General Management from GIBS Business School, Shaik is a SAICA Top 35 under 35 Finalist and a Mail & Guardian Top 200 Young South African Finalist. She has also been recognised as a Finalist in the CFO Awards (2021 and 2025).

Prior to joining Brand South Africa, she served as CFO at the Competition Tribunal of South Africa and previously at the Johannesburg Development Agency, where she led financial strategy, governance, audit compliance and treasury management.

Leadership gaps

In welcoming the two executives, Neville Matjie, the chief executive officer said “These appointments reflect Brand South Africa’s commitment to closing critical leadership gaps and reinforcing organisational capacity. A fully capacitated executive team enhances the organisation’s ability to deliver effectively on its mandate”.

As the custodian of South Africa’s image and reputation, Brand South Africa plays a pivotal role in shaping a positive, compelling, credible and competitive global positioning of the country. The organisation said strengthened leadership in both Marketing and Finance ensures that Brand South Africa is better positioned to protect and enhance South Africa’s reputation, drive strategic marketing initiatives that portray a favourable image of the country and ensures sound financial governance that delivers measurable impact.