Parliament appoints Unathi Thosago as chief information officer

Parliament has appointed Unathi Thosago as its new chief information officer as South Africa’s legislature navigates growing technological and security demands.

Unathi Thosago | image supplied

Thosago assumes responsibility for Parliament’s information and communications technology environment at a time when cyber risk, system integrity and digital access have become central to the functioning of democratic institutions.

With more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership, Thosago has been tasked with advancing Parliament’s digital infrastructure beyond basic operational support, positioning it as a platform that enables secure legislative processes, institutional transparency and improved public engagement.

She said the role presented an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between Parliament and citizens through secure and accessible digital systems. Thosago added that protecting the integrity of parliamentary systems while improving openness and participation would be a core priority.

The appointment follows a senior executive search conducted by Revolution Human Capital. The firm’s chief executive, Nonkululo Maqungo, said the CIO role has evolved into a strategic leadership position that sits at the centre of institutional trust, particularly in an environment shaped by cyber threats and rising public expectations around transparency and access.

Maqungo said Thosago’s appointment reflects Parliament’s intention to treat technology leadership as a strategic function rather than a purely technical one, with a direct impact on democratic accountability and operational security.

The appointment is viewed as a significant step in strengthening public sector technology leadership, as Parliament continues to modernise its systems and safeguard its digital sovereignty while supporting effective lawmaking and public participation.