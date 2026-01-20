Nissan reshapes AMIEO leadership as transformation plan gathers pace

Nissan has announced a series of senior leadership and structural changes across its Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region as it accelerates delivery of its Re:Nissan transformation plan.

Jordi Vila | image supplied

Effective 1 January, Jordi Vila, currently divisional vice-president and president of Nissan Africa, has expanded his remit to include responsibility for Europe as divisional vice-president for Nissan Europe. He will also lead aftersales and brand for the broader AMIEO region, while retaining his existing role overseeing Africa.

Vila brings more than 30 years of experience at Nissan, having held senior positions across Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa. His previous roles include vice-president for sales and network operations at Nissan Europe between 2017 and 2020, followed by senior vice-president for marketing and sales in Asia and Oceania. He later returned to Europe as divisional vice-president for marketing and sales, before taking up his current Africa-based role in 2024, operating between South Africa and Egypt.

Alongside the leadership changes, Nissan is restructuring its regional organisation by integrating product planning and marketing into a single, product-focused function. The move is intended to streamline processes from concept development through to market launch, improving speed, coordination and execution across diverse markets.

Nissan AMIEO chairperson Massimiliano Messina said the changes were designed to support a more agile and customer-focused organisation. He said the integration of product planning and marketing, combined with strengthened regional leadership, would enable Nissan to respond more quickly to shifting market conditions and evolving customer expectations.

Messina added that the adjustments position the company to improve performance and support its transformation objectives as it moves into 2026.