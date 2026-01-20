South Africa
Automotive Dealers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Dunlop Tyres SAPace Car RentalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Nissan reshapes AMIEO leadership as transformation plan gathers pace

    Nissan has announced a series of senior leadership and structural changes across its Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region as it accelerates delivery of its Re:Nissan transformation plan.
    20 Jan 2026
    20 Jan 2026
    Jordi Vila | image supplied
    Jordi Vila | image supplied

    Effective 1 January, Jordi Vila, currently divisional vice-president and president of Nissan Africa, has expanded his remit to include responsibility for Europe as divisional vice-president for Nissan Europe. He will also lead aftersales and brand for the broader AMIEO region, while retaining his existing role overseeing Africa.

    Vila brings more than 30 years of experience at Nissan, having held senior positions across Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa. His previous roles include vice-president for sales and network operations at Nissan Europe between 2017 and 2020, followed by senior vice-president for marketing and sales in Asia and Oceania. He later returned to Europe as divisional vice-president for marketing and sales, before taking up his current Africa-based role in 2024, operating between South Africa and Egypt.

    Alongside the leadership changes, Nissan is restructuring its regional organisation by integrating product planning and marketing into a single, product-focused function. The move is intended to streamline processes from concept development through to market launch, improving speed, coordination and execution across diverse markets.

    Nissan AMIEO chairperson Massimiliano Messina said the changes were designed to support a more agile and customer-focused organisation. He said the integration of product planning and marketing, combined with strengthened regional leadership, would enable Nissan to respond more quickly to shifting market conditions and evolving customer expectations.

    Messina added that the adjustments position the company to improve performance and support its transformation objectives as it moves into 2026.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz