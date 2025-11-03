South Africa
Automotive Maintenance
    Nissan Qashqai fuel leak risk leads to major SUV recall in SA

    The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of 1,665 Nissan Qashqai sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in South Africa due to a potential fuel pipe defect that could lead to a fuel leak.
    3 Nov 2025
    3 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The affected vehicles were sold across the country between 4 May 2021 and 17 October 2024, according to a notice submitted to the NCC by Nissan South Africa.

    The manufacturer said that movement of the fuel pipe within its retaining clip during engine operation could cause wear, which may result in a perforation and potential fuel leakage.

    NCC acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu urged affected owners to respond promptly and take their vehicles to an authorised Nissan dealership for inspection and repair.

    “The success of the recalls depends on the immediate response by owners of these vehicles. The NCC urges consumers to take affected vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership for inspection and necessary repairs, at no cost to the consumer,” Ratshisusu said.

    Owners can contact Nissan South Africa or visit an authorised dealership to confirm if their vehicle is affected by the recall.

