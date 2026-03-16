Clicks recalls kiddies snack after non-pathogenic Listeria detection

Health and wellness retailer Clicks has recalled one of its kids' nutritional products, Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g. Affecting 1,152 units — of which 348 have been sold and the remaining 804 removed from shelves — the batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria contamination.

According to the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the supplier indicated that the Listeria strain is generally non-pathogenic to humans but has had rare, isolated reports of human disease.

News24 reports that the non-pathogenic Listeria found in the batch was not associated with the serious disease, listeriosis, which can be deadly in humans.

The NCC called on consumers to identify the following information to confirm whether the product in their possession is affected:

Identifying Numbers: 396194



MGF 03.03.26



Lot 6:003



BB 02.03.2027

The affected products were Clicks Stores in South Africa and Clicks Online and were also distributed to Lesotho.

The NCC has urged consumers of the affected products not to consume them and to immediately return them to any Clicks store for a full refund or replacement, with or without proof of purchase.

It has also indicated that it is monitoring this recall and other recently communicated recalls to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act.