South Africa
Healthcare Nutrition
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MegaVision MediaSkin RenewalCOHSASANexeva Health SolutionsMedshieldEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Clicks recalls kiddies snack after non-pathogenic Listeria detection

    Health and wellness retailer Clicks has recalled one of its kids' nutritional products, Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g. Affecting 1,152 units — of which 348 have been sold and the remaining 804 removed from shelves — the batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria contamination.
    16 Mar 2026
    16 Mar 2026
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Clicks/Facebook

    According to the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the supplier indicated that the Listeria strain is generally non-pathogenic to humans but has had rare, isolated reports of human disease.

    News24 reports that the non-pathogenic Listeria found in the batch was not associated with the serious disease, listeriosis, which can be deadly in humans.

    The NCC called on consumers to identify the following information to confirm whether the product in their possession is affected:

    • Identifying Numbers: 396194
    • MGF 03.03.26
    • Lot 6:003
    • BB 02.03.2027

    The affected products were Clicks Stores in South Africa and Clicks Online and were also distributed to Lesotho.

    The NCC has urged consumers of the affected products not to consume them and to immediately return them to any Clicks store for a full refund or replacement, with or without proof of purchase.

    It has also indicated that it is monitoring this recall and other recently communicated recalls to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act.

    Read more: nutrition, Clicks, paediatrics, child nutrition, Listeria, National Consumer Commission, NCC, Consumer Protection Act, product recall, listeriosis
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz