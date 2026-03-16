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Clicks recalls kiddies snack after non-pathogenic Listeria detection
According to the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the supplier indicated that the Listeria strain is generally non-pathogenic to humans but has had rare, isolated reports of human disease.
News24 reports that the non-pathogenic Listeria found in the batch was not associated with the serious disease, listeriosis, which can be deadly in humans.
The NCC called on consumers to identify the following information to confirm whether the product in their possession is affected:
- Identifying Numbers: 396194
- MGF 03.03.26
- Lot 6:003
- BB 02.03.2027
The affected products were Clicks Stores in South Africa and Clicks Online and were also distributed to Lesotho.
The NCC has urged consumers of the affected products not to consume them and to immediately return them to any Clicks store for a full refund or replacement, with or without proof of purchase.
It has also indicated that it is monitoring this recall and other recently communicated recalls to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act.