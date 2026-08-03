FNB eBucks, Clicks and Engen launch integrated rewards ecosystem

As South Africans continue to grapple with rising living costs and tighter household budgets, loyalty programmes are evolving beyond standalone rewards into connected ecosystems that help consumers unlock greater value from the purchases they make every day.

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From 1 August 2026, FNB eBucks, Clicks and Engen launched an integrated rewards ecosystem that combines banking, fuel and retail into a single customer value proposition, enabling consumers to earn enhanced rewards across three of their most frequent monthly spending categories.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour as value-conscious shoppers become increasingly strategic about where they shop, how they pay and which brands they choose to maximise savings.

Loyalty evolves beyond individual rewards

Rather than rewarding spending in isolation, the new collaboration links customers' everyday behaviours across banking, fuel and retail.

Customers who bank with FNB, fuel exclusively at Engen, shop at Clicks, meet monthly qualifying spend thresholds and pay using their physical or virtual FNB Credit, Debit or Fusion cards can earn up to R12 per litre back in eBucks. This includes an additional R4 per litre over and above the existing R8 per litre available through qualifying rewards behaviours.

The monthly qualifying spend ranges from R650 for FNB Aspire customers to R1,350 for RMB Private Bank customers.

"Customers already spend across fuel, health, beauty, pharmacy and household categories, but these purchases are often rewarded separately," says Pieter Woodhatch, CEO of FNB eBucks Rewards.

"This Trio ecosystem brings them together in a single customer value proposition that rewards everyday spending more meaningfully."

Consumers seek greater value

The launch comes as research points to a growing appetite for loyalty programmes that deliver practical savings across multiple areas of daily life.

According to the Truth & BrandMapp 2025/26 study, the average South African now belongs to 10.4 loyalty programmes, compared with 4.6 a decade ago, highlighting how consumers are increasingly consolidating their spending with trusted brands that offer meaningful rewards.

Woodhatch believes this changing behaviour is reshaping the future of loyalty in South Africa.

"Customers want greater value from the purchases they make every month, whether that's fuel, household essentials or managing their finances," he says.

"We're seeing growing demand for connected rewards ecosystems that deliver benefits across multiple spending categories rather than isolated transactions."

Combining three everyday spending categories

The strength of the collaboration lies in bringing together three brands that already play a significant role in consumers' everyday lives.

Clicks contributes one of South Africa's largest loyalty programmes, with more than 13 million ClubCard members and over 1,000 stores nationwide.

Engen adds a network of more than 1,000 service stations, processing over one million transactions every day.

Combined with FNB's eBucks rewards programme and digital banking platform, the partnership creates one of South Africa's largest integrated loyalty ecosystems spanning banking, fuel, pharmacy, health, beauty and retail.

Helping customers save on everyday essentials

For Engen, the partnership extends customer value beyond the fuel forecourt.

"At Engen, we're constantly looking for new ways to create more value for our customers beyond the fuel pump," says Enoch Hermanus, GM: Retail at Engen.

"By partnering with FNB and Clicks, we're rewarding everyday behaviours through a connected ecosystem that makes it easier for customers to save on one of their biggest monthly expenses while enjoying greater value across the brands they already know and trust."

At Clicks, the partnership aligns with the retailer's broader strategy of making ClubCard increasingly relevant through strategic collaborations.

"The future of loyalty lies in connected ecosystems that reward customers across the brands they know and trust," says Fionna Ronnie, retail chief marketing officer at Clicks Group.

"This collaboration between Clicks, Engen and FNB brings our value-driven partnership model to life, combining our strengths to deliver greater everyday value."

She says customers will benefit across health, beauty, wellness, fuel and financial services through a more integrated rewards experience.

A new chapter for loyalty

The collaboration signals a broader transformation in South Africa's loyalty landscape, where retailers, banks and service providers are increasingly building interconnected ecosystems instead of standalone programmes.

By rewarding customers across banking, fuel and retail simultaneously, the Trio ecosystem reflects how loyalty is becoming less about individual transactions and more about helping consumers maximise value across their entire monthly budget.

"Customers are looking for simplicity, relevance and tangible value," concludes Woodhatch.

"The future of loyalty lies in creating connected ecosystems that make everyday spending more rewarding. By bringing together eBucks, Clicks and Engen, we're creating a more seamless rewards experience that helps customers get more from the purchases they already make while strengthening our broader partner ecosystem."