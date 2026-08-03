Lights, camera, action! The films defining August

This August delivers a line‑up defined by ambition. Young Washington reframes a founding figure; The Dog Stars explores survival with emotional grit; One Night Only plays with romance and satire, and The End of Oak Street blends suburban calm with dinosaur‑driven peril. Together, they form a month of cinema that refuses to play small.

7 August

Young Washington is a sweeping historical drama that turns its gaze toward the formative years of George Washington, long before he became the mythic figure etched into American memory.

The narrative follows Washington from his early days as a surveyor through his disastrous expedition into the Ohio Valley, culminating in the infamous Battle of Fort Necessity — a humiliating defeat that would haunt him for years. Read more.

Above and Below is a ferocious hybrid of action, crime, and shark‑survival thriller. A routine shark diving excursion off the coast of Mexico spirals into a harrowing fight for survival when a group of divers becomes trapped between ruthless criminals above and circling predators in the depths below. Read more.

The pups are back in Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie. After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the Paw Patrol pups crash-land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related.

The Paw Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they’ve done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct. Read more.

14 August

Sunny Dancer is a British coming‑of‑age comedy‑drama about 17‑year‑old Ivy, who has just overcome cancer only to be sent by her well‑meaning parents to what she sarcastically calls “chemo camp,” a summer retreat for teens in remission. There, Ivy unexpectedly forms deep bonds with a group of misfit campers, discovering friendship, freedom, and the messy joy of being young beyond the shadow of illness. Read more.

One Night Only celebrates modern romance on the big screen with a fresh, witty, swoony original film about searching for love on the least romantic night of the year. It follows two strangers, Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner), who meet on the one night each year when premarital sex is legally permitted, a high‑concept rule that drives the film’s mix of satire, romance, and chaotic misadventure. Read more

The End of Oak Street is a science‑fiction survival thriller in which a suburban family is thrust into a prehistoric world after a mysterious cosmic event rips their entire neighbourhood out of reality and deposits it in a landscape populated by living dinosaurs. Read more.

21 August

Insidious: Out of the Further is the sixth film in the Insidious franchise and a direct sequel to Insidious: The Red Door. The film continues the saga of psychic hauntings and interdimensional terror, following a young mother who discovers she can travel into The Further, where she possesses the terrifying ability to bring its entities back into the real world. Read more.

Mutiny is an action‑thriller following former Special Forces operative Cole Reed (Jason Statham), who is framed for the murder of his billionaire employer and forced to go on the run as he uncovers a far‑reaching international conspiracy. Read more.

Spa Weekend is a comedy about three lifelong friends whose relaxing getaway at a luxury spa spirals into absolute chaos when their unpredictable, trouble‑magnet friend unexpectedly joins them. What begins as a much‑needed escape from careers, relationships, and family pressures quickly unravels into a weekend of misadventure, bad decisions, and hilariously escalating disasters. It is written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, the duo behind Bad Moms and the screenwriters of The Hangover. Read more.

28 August

The Dog Stars is a post‑apocalyptic science‑fiction drama directed by Ridley Scott. Set after a devastating flu pandemic that has wiped out most of humanity, the film follows a grieving pilot (Jacob Elordi) living in an abandoned airport hangar with his dog (Josh Brolin) and a hardened ex‑Marine who serves as both neighbour and uneasy ally. Read more.

Tad and the Magic Lamp marks the fourth instalment in Spain’s most successful animated adventure franchise. Their inspiration draws from the saga’s established blend of archaeology, comedy, and fantastical mythology, but this time the creative team pushes the narrative into more ambitious territory: time travel, family dynamics, and the legendary world of One Thousand and One Nights. Read more.

Spider Island is an upcoming British comedy‑horror following a group of social‑media influencers who travel to a luxury tropical resort for a glamorous launch event, only to find themselves trapped in a deadly infestation of highly aggressive spiders that turns their dream getaway into a fight for survival. Read more.

Read more about the latest and upcoming films.