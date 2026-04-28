Legends return and new worlds ignite on the big screen this May

May collides its genres like weather fronts: a poetically charged South African drama rising from dust, sports action burning through muscle and will, a crime thriller coiling in the dark; martial‑arts fantasy sparking with myth, supernatural horror stirring the unseen, survival tales scraping the edge of endurance, a new Star Wars film pulling the galaxy back into legend — and Top Gun returning to the skies for its 40th‑anniversary roar.

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1 May

Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel — Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

Andy Sachs returns as a seasoned journalist whose ethics were forged in the fire of her past, while Miranda Priestly faces the erosion of her once absolute authority in an industry that no longer bows to gatekeepers.

Their collision becomes the film’s emotional core: a meditation on legacy, ambition, mentorship, and the cost of becoming the person the world expects you to be. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. Read more.

Beast is a muscular, character‑driven sports action drama following a disgraced former MMA champion who returns to the cage not for glory but for survival, redemption, and the chance to reclaim the parts of himself he abandoned on the way down.

Starring Daniel MacPherson, Russell Crowe, Bren Foster, Luke Hemsworth, Mojean Aria, and Kelly Gale, the film blends bruising physicality with emotional excavation, using the fight world as a crucible for guilt, legacy, and the cost of rebuilding a life after public collapse. Directed by Tyler Atkins and written by Russell Crowe and David Frigerio. Read more.

The action-crime thriller Normal is set in the small Midwestern town of Normal, Minnesota and follows a temporary sheriff, whose quiet assignment detonates when a violent bank robbery exposes a criminal network woven through the town’s institutions.

As he digs deeper, Normal reveals itself as anything but: a place where corruption, loyalty, and violence sit just beneath the surface, waiting for the right pressure to erupt. It is directed by Ben Wheatley and written by Derek Kolstad, with story contributions from Kolstad and Bob Odenkirk. Read more.

8 May

The Sheep Detectives follows a flock of unusually perceptive sheep who investigate the murder of their shepherd, navigating a rural Irish village where human secrets run deeper than the pastures suggest.

The film blends pastoral beauty with off‑kilter humour and genuine emotional weight, turning the animals’ investigation into a fable about loyalty, innocence, and the secrets communities bury.

The film stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, and Nicholas Galitzine. Directed by Kyle Balda and written by Craig Mazin. Read more.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) is an immersive 3D concert film captured during Billie Eilish’s sold out world tour supporting her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, and is co‑directed by Academy Award winners Billie Eilish and James Cameron.

The film showcases full live performances, behind‑the‑scenes moments — including intimate interactions with fans and emotional exchanges with her brother Finneas —and brings Cameron‑level visual scale to Eilish’s stage production. Read more.

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition is a feature‑length documentary directed by Malcolm Venville and produced by Dominic Freeman that chronicles Iron Maiden’s extraordinary five‑decade rise from East London pubs to becoming one of the most influential heavy‑metal bands in history.

The film features extensive new interviews with the band as well as on‑camera reflections from admirers. Read more.

Mortal Kombat II is a martial‑arts fantasy sequel directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, based on the iconic video game franchise created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Set during the long‑awaited Mortal Kombat tournament, the story pits Earthrealm’s champions against the rising tyranny of Shao Kahn, forcing uneasy alliances and brutal confrontations as the fate of Earthrealm hangs in the balance. Read more.

Variations on a Theme is an award‑winning, poetically charged South African drama that has already established itself as one of the country’s most significant contemporary films.

Set in the mountains of Namaqualand, the story follows an elderly goat herder who becomes the victim of a scam promising long‑overdue reparations for her father’s WWII service. As she waits for money that will never come, the disruptions surrounding her 80th birthday threaten to strip away the last of her independence, turning the film into a quiet, devastating portrait of endurance, vulnerability, and the slow erosion of agency in old age.

Directed by Jason Jacobs and Devon Delmar, the film arrives with major international acclaim, having won the Tiger Competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and the Best African Film award at the Joburg Film Festival. Read more.

15 May

Obsession is a supernatural horror film following Bear, a shy music store employee who buys a mysterious toy called the One Wish Willow and uses it to wish that his longtime crush Nikki will love him more than anything, only to discover that the wish twists her personality into something terrifying and obsessive. It was written, directed, and edited by Curry Barker. Read more.

Fuze is a British crime‑thriller heist film that unfolds in London after the discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb on a construction site triggers a massive evacuation, during which a group of criminals, led by diamond expert Karalis, attempt an audacious jewel heist under the cover of the chaos. Directed by David Mackenzie and written by Ben Hopkins, it stars Aaron Taylor‑Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha‑Raw and Sam Worthington. Read more.

Top Gun – 40th Anniversary is a special theatrical re‑release of Tony Scott’s 1986 classic, returning to cinemas to celebrate four decades of the film’s cultural impact, with Tom Cruise once again headlining as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The anniversary event marks the film’s fourth major theatrical run, following its original 1986 debut, the 2013 3D re‑release, and the 2021 reissue ahead of Top Gun: Maverick. Read more.

22 May

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scared throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau. Read more Trailer.

Tuner is a crime‑thriller. The story follows Niki White, a gifted young piano tuner whose meticulous ear reveals an unexpected talent for cracking safes, pulling him into a dangerous criminal underworld that threatens his budding romance with composition student Ruthie and his mentorship under veteran tuner Harry Horowitz. Directed by Daniel Roher, the film stars Leo Woodall, Havana Rose Liu, Dustin Hoffman, Lior Raz, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jean Reno. Read more.

The supernatural horror Passenger follows a young couple, played by Jacob Scipio and Lou Llobell, whose van‑life adventure turns into a nightmare after they witness a horrific highway accident, only to discover they did not leave the scene alone.

A demonic stalker, impossible to outrun, begins pursuing them across every mile of open road, transforming the American landscape into a relentless hunting ground. It is directed by André Øvredal. Read more.

29 May

Backrooms is a science‑fiction horror film directed by Kane Parsons, the teenage creator behind the viral “Backrooms” YouTube series that redefined liminal‑space horror. The film expands the original creepypasta into a full cinematic nightmare built around a simple rupture in reality: a strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom, pulling characters into an endless maze of humming yellow rooms where logic breaks down and escape becomes impossible. Read more.

Deep Water is a high‑intensity survival thriller directed by Renny Harlin, built around a terrifying premise: an international flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai is forced into an emergency landing in shark‑infested waters, leaving the surviving passengers trapped between the sinking wreckage and the predators drawn to it. It’s a large‑scale survival spectacle, merging disaster‑film adrenaline with creature‑feature terror. Read more.

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