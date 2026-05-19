H&M partners with Italian brand Lotto for menswear collection

H&M has partnered with heritage Italian sportswear brand Lotto for a menswear collection...

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Founded in Montebelluna in 1973, Lotto arrives at a moment when the cultural pull of sport continues to shape fashion. The collection draws on Lotto’s archives, reinterpreting them through a contemporary lens: graphic, bold, and suited to the street as much as the stands.

Built around the culture and community of football, the collection tells its story through highly styled looks that bring characters to life. The player, the manager, the referee, the team, and their supporters – each serves as a reference point for building a wardrobe that embraces identity and culture.

The result is a celebration of sportswear codes that translate on and off the pitch – and everywhere in between.

These pieces move between worlds with ease. Brightly coloured jersey sets and shorts are rendered with graphic stripes and the double diamond jacquard – pulled directly from Lotto’s archives.

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Off the pitch, logo caps and sneakers are worn with the same sporty ease to complete the picture. Everything is designed to mix – game-ready with off-duty, heritage with the now.

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"Working with Lotto’s archives felt like opening a very specific chapter of sports culture – one with true nostalgia and credibility. We wanted to honour that while making something that belongs entirely to this moment, drawing on both brands’ heritage of creating fashionable sportswear," says Andreas Löwenstam, design lead for menswear at H&M.

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“Lotto has always lived at the intersection of performance and culture. This collaboration with H&M offers a unique platform to express our heritage through a modern lens, bringing together sport and style in a way that feels both authentic and globally relevant. Together, we’ve created a collection that reflects a shared point of view and is designed to resonate with today’s consumer, where sport-inspired style continues to shape culture worldwide,” says Jameel Spencer, chief marketing officer for fashion and sports at WHP Global, owner of the Lotto brand.

The Lotto H&M collaboration launches in South Africa on 21 May at selected stores and online via Superbalist.