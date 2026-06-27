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Cannes Lions

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#Cannes2026 | Kenya and South Africa win big in social impact categories

Edelman South Africa has won a Silver Lion in the Glass: Lion for Change category under Initiatives for its Women For Change campaign, The Unburied Casket. While Kenya went big instead of home with a Sustainable Development Goal Grand Prix for Sick leave for cows.
Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
27 Jun 2026
27 Jun 2026
Edelman and Women for Change have won at Cannes Lions. Source: Supplied.
Edelman and Women for Change have won at Cannes Lions. Source: Supplied.

The Glass: Lion for Change celebrates creative work that addresses systemic inequality, prejudice and underrepresentation while delivering measurable social impact. Unlike categories judged primarily on creativity or commercial effectiveness, it recognises campaigns that demonstrate lasting, structural change rather than simply raising awareness.

The Glass: Lion for Change had 121 entries, only one Gold win, one Silver, two Bronze and 12 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Brazil’s Artplan for Nigrum Corpus.

See all the winners here.

The Grand Prix for Good went to Rainbow Lobster Mexico City and Comando Con Venezuela for 600k Network.

Sustainable Development Goals

There were 287 entries in this category with two Gold wins, two Silver, four Bronze and 19 Shortlists.

Kenya did Africa proud with a Grand Prix for Sick leave for cows.

See all the winners here.

The Titanium Lions

There were 137 entries in this category with four Titanium wins and 13 Shortlists.

Leo Australia took the Titanium Grand Prix for Suncorp Insurance campaign Haven.

See all the winners here.

For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Read more: Kenya, Cannes Lions, South Africa, Edelman, Sustainable Development Goals, Women for Change, #Cannes2026
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About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at marketingnews@bizcommunity.com
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