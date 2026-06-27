#Cannes2026 | Kenya and South Africa win big in social impact categories
The Glass: Lion for Change celebrates creative work that addresses systemic inequality, prejudice and underrepresentation while delivering measurable social impact. Unlike categories judged primarily on creativity or commercial effectiveness, it recognises campaigns that demonstrate lasting, structural change rather than simply raising awareness.
The Glass: Lion for Change had 121 entries, only one Gold win, one Silver, two Bronze and 12 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix went to Brazil’s Artplan for Nigrum Corpus.
See all the winners here.
The Grand Prix for Good went to Rainbow Lobster Mexico City and Comando Con Venezuela for 600k Network.
Sustainable Development Goals
There were 287 entries in this category with two Gold wins, two Silver, four Bronze and 19 Shortlists.
Kenya did Africa proud with a Grand Prix for Sick leave for cows.
See all the winners here.
The Titanium Lions
There were 137 entries in this category with four Titanium wins and 13 Shortlists.
Leo Australia took the Titanium Grand Prix for Suncorp Insurance campaign Haven.
See all the winners here.
For more:
- Cannes Lions special section and search
- More info: Google News, Cannes Lions Twitter
- Official site: http://www.canneslions.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram