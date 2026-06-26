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#Cannes2026 | Kenya’s The Partnership Agency wins Bronze Lion
Brand experience and activation
This category had 1,551 entries, eight Gold wins, 14 Silver, 24 Bronze and 107 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix went to the UK’s adam&eve and TBWA London for Expedition impossible.
See the winners here.
Creative business transformation
This category had 151 entries, one Gold, two Silver, three Bronze and 13 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix went to Greece’s McCann Athens for The wedding rice.
See the winners here.
Creative commerce
Creative commerce had 392 entries, one Gold win, five Silver, seven Bronze and 27 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix was won by VML Warsaw for Lucky fan index.
See all the winners here.
Innovation
Innovation had 160 entries, one Gold, one Silver, two Bronze and 13 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix went to TBWA\Canada, Toronto for Adidas’ Supernova adaptive.
See the winners here.
Luxury
This category had 130 entries, one Gold, one Silver, two Bronze and eight Shortlists.
Malta’s Wesayhi Sliema took the Grand Prix for Moncler’s Warmer together.
See the winners here.
Strategy has also released the winners under its two categories.
Creative effectiveness
This category had 193 entries, two Gold wins, four Silver, seven Bronze and seven Shortlists.
Publicis Conseil Paris took the Grand Prix for AXA France’s Three words campaign.
See all the winners here.
Creative strategy
Creative strategy saw 738 entries, four Gold wins, seven Silver, 10 Bronze and 77 Shortlists.
The Grand Prix went to Le Pub Milan and Publicis Dublin for Italian campaign The pub that refused to die for Heineken.
See the winners here.
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