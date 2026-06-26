Cannes2026 | Kenya’s The Partnership Agency wins Bronze Lion

The Experience and Strategy Lions winners have been announced, with Kenya and the UAE among the countries celebrating Strategy Lions success. Kenya’s The Partnership Agency earned a Bronze for brand Too Good and its Paid sick leave for cows campaign, while McCann Dubai took a Bronze for brand Puck with Recipe for change.

Publicis Africa has won a Bronze Lion under strategy. Source: YouTube.

Brand experience and activation

This category had 1,551 entries, eight Gold wins, 14 Silver, 24 Bronze and 107 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to the UK’s adam&eve and TBWA London for Expedition impossible.

See the winners here.

Creative business transformation

This category had 151 entries, one Gold, two Silver, three Bronze and 13 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Greece’s McCann Athens for The wedding rice.

See the winners here.

Creative commerce

Creative commerce had 392 entries, one Gold win, five Silver, seven Bronze and 27 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix was won by VML Warsaw for Lucky fan index.

See all the winners here.

Innovation

Innovation had 160 entries, one Gold, one Silver, two Bronze and 13 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to TBWA\Canada, Toronto for Adidas’ Supernova adaptive.

See the winners here.

Luxury

This category had 130 entries, one Gold, one Silver, two Bronze and eight Shortlists.

Malta’s Wesayhi Sliema took the Grand Prix for Moncler’s Warmer together.

See the winners here.

Strategy has also released the winners under its two categories.

Creative effectiveness

This category had 193 entries, two Gold wins, four Silver, seven Bronze and seven Shortlists.

Publicis Conseil Paris took the Grand Prix for AXA France’s Three words campaign.

See all the winners here.

Creative strategy

Creative strategy saw 738 entries, four Gold wins, seven Silver, 10 Bronze and 77 Shortlists.

The Grand Prix went to Le Pub Milan and Publicis Dublin for Italian campaign The pub that refused to die for Heineken.

See the winners here.



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